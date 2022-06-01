Life isn’t fair … blah, blah, blah.
We’ve all heard the saying. I don’t want it to be true, but it is. So, I’m over that whole concept. I just want life to be accurate.
Every time I open a can of soup, I know I’m gonna be screwed. Sure, the label says, “Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Medley.” Why couldn’t they just fess up and say, “This salt-laden, watery mess will have exactly three black beans, two cubes of spongy chicken-like substance and be jam-packed with chunks of carrot, because they’re cheap and colorful.” Then I would know going into it that I’m gonna have to throw out all the carrots, pack it with crackers and have access to a host of beverages, because I’ll feel like I’ve been dining at a salt lick. I’m ok with that as long as it doesn’t sneak up on me.
Imagine my glee as I’m paying my monthly cable bill ($114.68) for my $39.99 a month package. Why wasn’t the cable company accurate when I signed up? Why couldn’t they just say, “Our service is going to be slipshod at best; we’re going to raise our rates every month, so the bill will be nowhere close to what we quoted you; there are buttons on your remote that you will never understand, because we no longer issue manuals; and you haven’t got a chance in hell of ever getting through the maze that is our help line.”
I guess I shouldn’t complain, because can you ever really put a price on being able to watch “Extreme Cage Fighting” anytime you want? Or what about that channel that only shows people with rare medical mutations. If I didn’t have that, what would my family watch during the holidays?
I think this accurate approach would benefit drive-thru fast food places as well. They could just put the real deal right out there. “Place your order … give it a shot. It doesn’t matter what it is, we’re going to give you whatever we feel like cramming in the bag. Oh, and our staff won’t be making any eye contact, as we hardly pay them enough to stay awake. We’ve had these fries sitting here since last night and just keep putting salt on them. They won’t be crispy or hot or look anything like they do in the commercials.”
I’ve got no problem with honesty.
I’m always happier if I know the real story up front. My dream is to go on a first date and have the guy admit, “My back is super hairy; I won’t ever remember to buy you a gift or where I put my wallet; and I snore like a rabid wolverine.”
Now I know what I’m working with. Am I willing to carry his crap around in my purse and buy my own birthday gifts? If he was accurate, I’d be able to make an informed decision before I invest any money in lingerie. What a time saver!
Even better, what about the first day at the new job? Wouldn’t it really be helpful if they told you, “You’ll be reporting to Sheila, who is a raging idiot, but don’t say anything, because she has a relationship with the boss. She’s going to be calling in sick or outside chain-smoking on a regular basis, so we’ll expect you to do the work of two, and we’ll pretty much treat you like an indentured servant.” Then you can determine how long it will be before Sheila gets fired and you can take over her parking spot.
Knowledge is power, people!