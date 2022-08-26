I find that most people don’t rely on North/South/East/West for directions. They tend to use landmarks.
In the Midwest, we say things like, “You know that abandoned silo over by the corn field across from Menard’s … turn there.” I can never remember the numbers of the small county roads, but if you mention that old strip bar that had the great pizza before the big tornado, I know just what you mean.
There’s something in my very own town that helps the directionally impaired, and I was on a mission to find out more about it.
I took it upon myself to do Northfield a favor by finding out what was going on with the giant yard rock on the corner of Woodley and Prairie streets. For years, this rock has been painted to harken the upcoming season or local events, such as the Defeat of Jesse James Days (DJJD). It also provides navigational assistance for many lost drivers.
I’ve stopped dozens of times to take photos of this large boulder. Well, imagine my concern when the rock was painted orange and remained just plain orange for what seemed like months. I mean, the only reason I even know when to start wearing summer clothes is when the rock tells me. Time to get out my down coat? I gotta check the rock. Is it time to buy my button for DJJD? Swing by the rock first.
Sometimes you just gotta knock on a stranger’s door and ask some questions. This is how I met Jennifer King and her faithful red companion, Lou Lou, the dachshund.
Years ago, when the city widened Woodley, they rolled the stone from the curb onto Jennifer’s lawn to get it out of the way. She assumed this was a temporary move. Alas, her two kids (Lily & Zac) grew used to sitting on it and wouldn’t allow her to contact the city to remove it once the street work was complete.
The decision was made. If the rock was going to stay, it should at least look like something fun. Hence, the family came up with the initial idea to paint it to look like a Halloween pumpkin. Well, you can’t just create an iconic milestone and then not keep it up! Every time they got out the spray paint as well as the house paint for the little details, people stopped to tell them how much they enjoyed their creativity. Folks started using the rock as a landmark and asking what the next design concept might look like.
I’ve posted many of the rock’s best images of penguins, pumpkins, peace signs, rainbows, etc. on Facebook and they’ve always received many an accolade. People in town really pay attention to this odd art project. Jennifer said her daughter was usually the creative force behind the curtain…or boulder as it might be. Both of her children were ambassadors for DJJD, so this is a theme that gets painted annually. After a terrible house fire kept them out of their home for 8 months in 2020, things were back on track until daughter, Lily, moved. Now the pressure is really on!
Jennifer has decided that she would like a guest artist to do the painting on occasion. So, if you’re interested in being involved in keeping this Northfield tradition going, just submit a concept to Jennifer via email — pixeletta@aol.com.
If you’re accepted for this prestigious volunteer gig, you’ll also have to bring some treats for Lou Lou, as she is the one who actually makes all the decisions.