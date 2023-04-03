She may be retired from full-time employment, but multi-talented musician/composer Barbara Piper of Northfield, formerly of Faribault, is more musically active than ever.
Piper, who relocated to the Northfield area in 2017 after living in Faribault for a quarter-century, is currently involved with at least four area ensembles and is producing her own compositions to boot.
Finding Piper in action will be easy in the coming months. Read on to learn more of Piper’s back-story.
Q: Tell me what you did in Faribault.
A: I was a music teacher for 22 years and then taught remedial reading at Faribault Middle School for three years. Altogether, I had a 34-year teaching career.
How did you prepare for that?
My undergraduate degree is in music education, and I have a master’s in education and a second master’s degree in literacy. I studied at St. Cloud State, St. Mary’s, Mankato State and the University of Minnesota. I’m just an over-educated fool!
Has music always been in your life?
I have memories from around age 3 of my dad singing to me and playing his guitar—I loved that so much—and my mom played piano, French horn and accordion. Most of my family members, including my parents, still make music.
You were a music teacher for a long time; what are your primary instruments?
Guitar and voice, first of all, but I also play piano and really love classical composers; Chopin and Grieg are among my favorites. French horn was my main instrument, and I played that in the Faribault community band for 15 years. And as a band teacher, I have a working knowledge of all band instruments because that was my job. I’ve been teaching myself to play the violin for the last four years—that’s a hard instrument, but I can play some fiddle tunes now. And I play flute when I have to.
That’s really impressive. And you’re are also an active composer. How long have you been writing music?
I’ve had lots of notes for songs hanging around my house forever, and I formulated my first real song in 2009 after going to a music camp in North Carolina where we learned from the best-of-the-best Nashville songwriters. I often find myself writing music from a personal perspective—or a silly perspective. For me, there’s nothing really in between. I do like the personal stuff, though I don’t know how receptive other people are to it—but I do it anyway. I feel I communicate better through music than I do through normal conversations.
And you’ve produced at least two albums to date?
Yes, “Guilty” in 2011 and “Sheep” in 2019. Lately I’ve been working on videos of the songs in my first album, to put a visual to them, and I’ve finished the first few. That album, “Guilty,” refers to my Catholic upbringing; no matter what you do, you’re always “guilty.” But producing that album was very cathartic.
And I have a new CD of my own compositions in progress with Craig Wasner of Wasner Audio.
Who’s influenced your musical style?
I love well-written stuff, where the composer pays attention to all the details and little chord changes. Modern composers I like are Freddie Mercury of Queen—his music is full of details and so creative—and Paul McCartney.
How would you categorize your music?
I can’t put myself into a category, because I’ve never stuck to just one genre. I sang pop music while growing up, I play classical music, I write with a guitar and I gather inspiration from various things. What drives my music is strong melodies, and I love harmonies. When my daughter and sister sing with me, it’s really gratifying.
You mention your daughter and sister. Are other family members musicians?
My son is also involved with music, and with my brother I’m in a classic country and blues band, “Lone Rock,” that performs a few times throughout the year. My brother is lead guitarist in that group.
But wait, there’s more!
Yes, my partner Ed Treinen plays the harmonica and sings in “Lone Rock,” too.
I’m also part of a duo (with Doug Madow on keys) called MadPipes that’s played many times at Faribault’s “Concert in the Parks” series, at Heritage Days and at restaurants like Redemption and Reunion. I’d call it easy listening.
As of late, I’m in a jazz-focused duo called CuBa with keyboardist Curt Johnson. We’ll be performing at the Northfield Arts Guild’s April 29 fundraiser at Armory Square. It’s themed “Art and All that Jazz,” so we’ll be doing a full jazz set that will include a smattering of original compositions.
The Northfield Arts Guild is a gift to the community and one of the best-kept secrets in town. It supports the arts and creativity and is just a rich, rich place for art. I paint watercolors, too, so I appreciate all that the Guild does.
And I’ve been involved in shows at Faribault’s Paradise Center for the Arts—another terrific arts organization.
And you’ve had more recent Northfield Arts Guild involvement?
Last September and in late January, I was in the Broadway musical revue CASTastrophe 3. That was such a supportive group, with excellent musicianship, and having a choice in the songs we performed was really nice. I met some great people in that show.
And on June 17, I’ll be in a Simon & Garfunkel-themed show—“Feelin’ Groovy.” That will be at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater and includes drummer Steve Jennings, singer Pauline Jennings, guitarist Mike Legvold and keyboardist Craig Wasner. We’ve been working on it for awhile and have a 90-minute show prepared featuring over 25 Simon & Garfunkel numbers. It’s going to be great.
How do you find energy for everything? What else should we know?
I’m 63, running at full speed all the time; I can’t sit still very long, unless I’m working on something. I live on an acreage near the strawberry fields north of Northfield, and we have chickens. As previously mentioned, I’m currently working on a new album, “Arctic Heart,” and that sometimes feels like it’s a full-time job! You can learn more at barbarapipermusic.com.
Barbara Piper and Curt Johnson—CuBa—are one of three jazz ensembles performing at the Sat., April 29, benefit for the Northfield Arts Guild at Armory Square, Northfield. Piper will also appear in the Simon & Garfunkel show “Feelin’ Groovy” at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater on June 17. For tickets, visit northfieldartsguild.org.