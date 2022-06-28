Jonatha Brooke reimagines, reshapes and reinvents on The Cello Songs Project
Not many artists can say they’ve been signed to a major label, written songs for Disney movies and notable TV shows, created a successful one-person theatrical production, are in the process of writing three new musicals and have started their own indie record label.
But then, not many people have the talent, spunk and tenacity of Jonatha Brooke.
What started as a side hobby has now become a storied and decades-long career for Brooke. Initially going to school to become a professional dancer, Brooke was bitten by the songwriting bug in a sophomore year composition class. Dancing professionally and gigging on weekends with her folk duo The Story, Brooke eventually realized she had a choice to make.
“It came down to, do you want a record deal or do you want to keep killing your body every year? So I took the record deal. And that was kind of like a very sad, very quick goodbye to what had kind of been my biggest career so far.”
After signing a major label deal and recording two albums, the band dissolved. Brooke then pursued a solo career. She landed another major label deal, but was dropped mid-tour. Determined to push ahead, she started her own record label, Bad Dog Records. A pioneer of the DIY label model, Brooke built a following using the internet and good old fashioned blood, sweat and marketing. Before T. Swift was sending paint-by-numbers to radio stations, Brooke was selling CDs online, autographing them, packing and shipping them herself. Her sound — what we like to call folk-rock now but was deemed alternative then — was, and still is, a kin to the Sarah McLaughlins, Leah Andreones, Liz Phairs and Alanises of the world. Brooke has a way of communicating feminine angst and wistful storytelling with masterfully-timed key changes.
She parlayed these talents into writing music for Disney’s Peter Pan II: Return to Neverland and the theme song for Joss Wheden’s show Dollhouse. She’s co-written with Katy Perry, Katherine McPhee and the Dixie Chicks.
Now with over 10 solo albums under her belt, Brooke has teamed up with cello player Rebecca Arons for The Cello Songs Project (namesake of the group and the music).
The two connected when Brooke was searching for a cello player for her one-woman show, My Mother Has 4 Noses, a production she created about caring for her mother who had dementia at the end of her life. Arons, who enjoys using her orchestral talents beyond the classical genre, has played with many pop artists including in a band with Adam Levy called And The Professors.
She’s played for many opera and theatrical productions as well as worked with Prince shortly before he passed away. Arons, a business owner herself, runs an orchestra contracting company, which has given her the opportunity to work with many big names in the industry such as The Eagles and The Who.
It goes without saying, Arons and Brooke are poised to make magic as a duo. Behind the scenes of Cello Songs is Adi Yeshaya, whom they enlisted to create the arrangements.
Born in part due to the pandemic, Brooke and Arons stumbled into creating ‘Cello Songs’ organically.
“We started out of depression and desperation during the pandemic. Once we had been inside and masked terrified for long enough, Rebecca and I would take walks around the lake and be like, ‘what the hell are we gonna do?”
Brooke, like many other musicians, started playing live streamed shows from her kitchen. Occasionally, Arons would join her, and Brooke dubbed their performance “The Cello Songs”. According to Brooke, taking their performance beyond the kitchen was largely due to Arons insistence that they take it a step further.
“We decided, well what if we got together with Adi, our favorite arranger in the whole world? And we would be super super careful, masked all the time, and we only had one engineer in the studio. We could do something with just the three of us and we’ll play all the parts. Rebecca played like 15 or 20 cello tracks stacked on top of each other and I did acoustic guitar, mandolin, and wurlitzer and sang some stuff, and Adi made this beautiful arrangement of one of my songs called ‘New Dress’. That’s how it started and then the pandemic went on and on…and on and on and Rebecca decided to create this whole project that started with that fledgling idea.”
That fledgling idea turned into an album —some songs are Brooke’s previous work reimagined and some are completely new. Yeshaya, a musical partner of both Brooke and Arons from various projects, was the obvious choice to do the arrangements. In order to select which old songs to use, Brooke asked herself which songs she wanted to hear Adi lend his expertise to. When it came to adding cello parts, Arons attests that Brooke’s songs are well suited for cello both as an instrumental vehicle and a vocal one. It’s clear that both women have an affinity for the other’s talents and an inherent trust in each other.
The Project has released the single “New Dress” and has been touring as a duo. Next up, as of the time of this writing, is a special show at the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis where they’ll perform in the art gallery. The show will open with a string quartet (including Arons), playing a debut piece by Yeshaya. Then the group will merge with the rest of Brooke’s band for the Cello Songs Project portion of the show. The group plans to continue playing these types of venues, with hopes of making it to southern Minnesota along the way.