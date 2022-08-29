From pumpkin patches and harvest festivals to bountiful pick-your-own produce and cute animals — fall is the best time to visit a local Minnesota farm. Here are some of the most popular spots to frequent, as well as a few that are a little more off the beaten track. You’ll find jams, jellies, honey, syrups, ciders, juices, pies, fudges, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, sunflower fields … oh, and you might even come face-to-face with a “donut robot.”
Make the short jaunt to these fun-filled farms and get in on some pickin’ and grinnin’.
PLEASANT VALLEY ORCHARD
Founded in 1990, Jim Birkholz and Judy Erickson are owners of the Orchard. For all the tastes and colors of fall, there is no better place than an apple orchard, and Pleasant Valley Orchard offers that and more. Fresh, tree-ripened apples to delight your taste buds, hand-dipped caramel apples full of gooey goodness and beautiful pumpkins are a fall-lovers delight.
“We offer a low-key family atmosphere, with just the right elements. Please note that we offer pick-your-own apples on Saturday and Sundays only,” said Erickson.
You will find your favorite Minnesota Grown apples, Pleasant Valley Apple Pie, caramel apples, apple turnovers, apple brats, fresh apple cider, a huge assortment of pumpkins, gourmet foods, fall, farmhouse and Christmas decor and gift items. Activities available every day include nature trail, farm animals, picnic area, caramel apples, scones and turnovers, cookies and of course, apples and shopping.
On the weekends you will find a line-up of special events, music, the food trailer serving up apple donuts and brats, as well as hayrides through the scenic orchard. “In October, we have hayrides to the pumpkin patch, where you can hop off and pick out a pumpkin, Erickson added. Some favorite apple choices include First Kiss™, SweeTango™ and Honeycrisp™; along with orchard classics like Cortland, Haralson, Fireside, Keepsake and more.
“At Pleasant Valley Orchard, we focus on growing high-quality apples developed by the University of Minnesota especially for our climate,” said Jim Birkholz. “We pick our apples at the height of ripeness and flavor, not because of a date on the calendar.”
“We don’t have a lot of bells and whistles here,” said Judy Erickson. “We focus on providing a family, friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy all the best fall has to offer. Our orchard’s location, with scenic views of the St. Croix Valley, is a pleasing place to spend time with family and friends.” Open 7 days a week; starting Labor Day Weekend through early November, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(pleasantvalleyorchard.com/minnesota-apple-varieties)
TRUMPS ORCHARD
Scott, Chrissy, Todd, and Joyce Trump are the owners. The Trumps have a store room with lots of different apple varieties (circa 25 kinds); along with awesome home-made caramel apple crisp, hand-dipped caramel apples, jellies and jams, local raw honey, popcorn, maple syrup and home-made pies.
“We open our orchard store room around Aug. 20 every year and open the u-pick option around the end of September. The dates are always dictated by the apple crop,” said Chrissy.
Some of the apple varieties on-hand are Summer Red, Oriole, Dolgo Crab, Chestnut Crab, Whitney Crab, First Kiss, SweeTango, HoneyCrisp, Zestar, Haralson, Fireside, EverCrisp and several more. Trumps Orchard has been a family run apple orchard since 1954. Their number one focus is on the quality of apple they provide to the customer. The Trumps also grow plums, pears, several varieties of squash, pumpkins, gourds, and sunflowers.
“We are super excited to open our orchard for the 68th season. We love seeing all of the smiling faces year after year, as they get that first favorite apple of the season or maybe the season’s first caramel apple.”~ Chrissy Trump;
“It’s been a great summer and we have been working really hard to have plenty of high quality fruit. We look forward to seeing and serving our customers again.” ~ Scott Trump;
(1020 St Paul Ave, Faribault; trumpsorchard.com)
BRIDGEWATER FARM PUMPKIN PATCH
John and Else Larson are owners of Bridgewater Farm Pumpkin Patch. Bridgewater Farm activities include a giant 6-acre corn maze, kiddie corn maze, hay rides, barrel cart train, straw mountain, giant slide, corn box, barnyard animals, photo alley, trike derby, plus more.
“We offer pick-your-own pumpkins in our 3-acre pumpkin patch or pre-picked pumpkins. Too, we sell fall decor including gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, squash, decorative corn,” said Else.
Bridgewater Farm is family friendly in size, scope, and value. The Larsons offer the biggest corn maze in the area, and it keeps families coming back year after year. Bridgewater Farm is a family farm, with 3rd generation farmers on both sides of the family tree. BF is looking forward to a great fall season. “We will unveil our themed corn maze in September, so stay tuned,” Else added.
"Fall in Minnesota is the best! We love sharing our farm by providing a place for your family to have fun and make memories. See you at the farm." — the Larsons
(4706 East Lonsdale Blvd. Northfield, MN 55057; bridgewaterproducefarm.com)
FRESH ACRES FARM
Dand and Zeke Berg are owners of Fresh Acres Farm.
“We have a petting zoo, a one-of-a-kind combine converted into a slide, bounce houses, unique activities each weekend, 2 corn mazes, corn cannon, bale mountain, and other fun activities,” said Zeke.
The Bergs sell fall harvest decor, like corn stalks and straw bales, maple syrup, honey and popcorn. Zeke says that they are a unique business.
“Keeping with our mission, we grew our corn without spraying synthetic chemicals; we used oats as a cover crop and good ol’ elbow grease to keep the weeds low, so folks can enjoy the corn maze without worrying about what’s on their shoes when they get home,” Zeke added.
The Bergs have the only corn maze in the state that utilizes this process.
“We are also the only maze that has a track chair to allow people that are wheelchair bound or are not steady on their feet, to come out and enjoy the activities with their families,” said Berg.
Dand and Zeke have been telling people to get lost (in the maze) for 5 years, and they are excited to kick-off the 2022 season. The venue is open weekends and MEA (Thursday-Friday); Sept. 10-Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.
(Farm: 7385 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello; Corn Maze: 8102 72nd St. NE, Monticello; access the corn maze via 72nd St NE; the corn maze cannot be accessed via the Fresh Acres Farm drive way; 763-290-0156; freshacresmn.com; Facebook @FreshAcresMN)
AAMODT’S APPLE FARM
The orchard has been owned by the Aamodt family since 1948, when Thor and Lucille Aamodt planted their first apple trees. The land was carefully selected due to the right soil, climate for growing Minnesota apples, and its scenic drive from everywhere. Today, the orchard is owned by Chris Aamodt and continues to be a true family affair. Chris’s sons, Alex, Christopher, and Geoffrey, still work on the orchard but have started their own company, Thor’s Hard Cider, named after their great-grandpa and founder of the orchard.
The hard cider continues to win internationally recognized awards and can be enjoyed at the orchard year-round as the taproom is located on the premises. Visitors can enjoy the historic buildings of the farm, which include a 1880s barn and granary that feature an apple barn, bakery, winery, and gift shop. The bakery features great grandma Lucille’s recipes, including fresh baked apple pie, apple cider donuts, and apple jams. The winery, Saint Croix Vineyard, was started on the premised in 1994 and is now known as one of Minnesota's premier wineries.
Families can enjoy a tradition of visiting the orchard each fall. There is a goat farm, which is free to enjoy and say hello to the five goats. The Honeycrisp Express is a tractor-pulled cart ride for small children, available on the weekends. The gift shop features many locally crafted handmade goods. Folks are welcome to walk around the orchard to take in its history and beauty. As for pick-your-own apples, it is offered, and is dependent on weather and apple availability.
Pick-your-own apple availability/hours is posted on the website as the season progresses. The patio and orchard area is very dog-friendly. During the fall, the Aamodts also serve apple brats, hot dogs, cheese and apple trays, and apple cider. The Aamodt’s orchards are known as the Home of the Honeycrisp and for good reason.
They are typically available right around Labor Day, but again, at the mercy of the weather. Other varieties include SweeTango, Zestar!, Haralsons, Keepsakes, and Duchess apples. Even when the venue doesn’t have ripe apples, or in season, you can always taste the apples in the hard cider, which is served year round and made with the orchard-grown apples.
Aamodts is open during the off-season (apple season is August-October) and they host different events throughout the year; including trivia, markets, and live music. Thorshardcider.com is the place to go for off-season events as they take over the apple barn space during the off-season time.
“Apples run in our family. We love sharing our love for apples with our families” — the Aamodts
(6428 Manning Avenue; Stillwater; 651-439-3127; aamodtsapplefarm.com)
AFTON APPLE
The owner of the fabulous Afton Apple venue is Cindy Femling.
“We have goats, sheep, donkeys and llamas in our petting farm, and they love to have visitors and enjoy eating the animal feed right from customer’s hands,” said Femling.
Cindy grows 15 different varieties of apples, including a few new favorites like Honey Crisp, KinderKrisp and RiverBelle, as well as some old favorites including McIntosh, Haralson and Honey Gold. The farm is primarily pick your own. Femling encourages visitors to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and enjoy time at the farm picking their own produce. Too, apples are available in the retail store.
“We grow strawberries, raspberries (purple, red, pink and yellow), black raspberries, blackberries, 15 varieties of apples, pumpkins, sweet corn and several varieties of squash,” Cindy explained. There are also over 7 acres of pick-your-own zinnias and several colors of sunflowers starting late-summer. The 15-acre corn maze is also a big hit in the fall. Fall favorites from the farm include Cindy’s very own Honey Crisp apple chips. They make a great healthy and tasty snack.
“We are a family owned and operated orchard, kicking off our 34th year, providing local fresh produce picked right at the peak of perfection. We have grown our farm from 100 acres to just about 300 acres. We pride our farm in having high quality produce, excellent customer service and a welcoming atmosphere for guests of all backgrounds and all ages,” said Femling.
The property boasts an amazing play area to enjoy; including a huge playground, spider web, unique tire swings, petting farm, Retread Hill, Johnny Combine, Grammamals Barnyard, Jump Pad, fun photo ops, yard games, 15-acre corn maze, apple blaster, mini-mazes and more. To keep things updated each year, often times Cindy arranges for additions to the playground, or experiments with growing different crops or expands yard activities. The farm hosts several festivals, events and special weekends throughout the year, ensuring each trip to the farm will be a unique one.
“Although we’re family owned and operated, and have 3 generations helping out at the farm, we couldn’t provide what we do without the help of our amazing crew. Our seasoned employees are known as the “Core of our Crew,” Cindy said.
"We never take for granted that our customers choose to visit our farm. We love having people come out to pick their own produce and get to know where food comes from. We thoroughly enjoy meeting our customers and becoming part of their yearly traditions and of course, watching their kids grow up. We are humbled by our loyal customers that have grown with us through the years." — Cindy Femling
(14421 90th St S, Hastings; aftonapple.com)
SEVER’S FESTIVALS
The owners are the Peterson Family, specifically Sever and Sharon Peterson. The day-to-day operation is managed by their son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Nicola Peterson, and son-in-law, Mitch Michaelson. The Severs have a slew of activities and attractions. A full list can be found at the website.
Apple varieties include Honey Crisp, Sweet Tango, Snow Sweet. They also offer pumpkins, squash, apples, sweet corn, and gourds.
“We were the first corn maze in the Midwest and the second in the country, one year behind a corn maze in Pennsylvania, though we didn’t know of each other back then,” said Nicola.
They have now morphed into a full fall festival, and while the corn maze is still the Severs’ marquee, their guests love to enjoy all the other activities like the massive corn pits (each with 10,000 bushels of corn!), the jumping pillows, various shows on the center stage, the pig races, zip lines, and so much more. “We’re truly an event that the whole family can enjoy, no matter the age! We still are traditional grain farmers, but we truly love the fall festival and expanded into a holiday light show in 2019, which has also been a great addition,” added Nicola.
"We feel honored to be able to still be a fourth generation family farm (with the 5th growing up before our eyes) and have so many multi-generational families come and enjoy all we have to offer." — the Severs
(3121 150th Street W., Shakopee; seversfestivals.com)
BLOSSOM HILL ORCHARD & FARM
Dane and Hillary Diede own and operate Blossom Hill Orchard & Farm. They have a huge pick-your-own pumpkin patch. The Diedes are turning the orchard into a pick-your-own in the next couple years, as they have planted 2,000 new trees, so watch for details in the next couple years.
Currently, some of the top varieties available are First Kiss, SweeTango, Honeycrisp, and B-51. Also on the premises are a bakery and greenhouse with fall plants; plus a retail shop with Amish and local products from the area.
“Our bakery is always a surprise when people step outside of their cars and smell cinnamon and apples baking, and see the beautiful greenhouse variety of mums that are grown locally. We are a true small local business,” explained Hillary.
"Our passion for apples grows every year. The joy we see in families as they enjoy a slice of pie outside made from an apple grown 100 feet away, is why we work so to bring the best to our customers." — Dane and Hillary
(645 US-52, Preston; blossomhillapples.com)
BRAND FARMS
Brand Farms’ owner Aaron Brand, raises apples and egg-laying chickens, and he has for the past 15 years.
“We are a U-pick apple orchard that also offers a large U-pick pumpkin patch. We offer hayrides in the fall out to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch on weekends. We offer school tours during the week,” said Aaron.
Brand has a Farm Store, open during the fall season, which is fully stocked with jams, salsas, pickles, apple cider donuts, fresh pressed apple cider, apple cider slush, fresh eggs, chickens, beef, and apple brats, and much more. Eggs are available year-round at the farm. People can pick their own apples or choose from a large selection of pre-picked apples from the Farm Store. Brand features 8 different varieties of apples, including Honeycrisp, Sweet Tango, First Kiss, Haralson, Zestar!, and more.
“We also have a roadside stand that is open all summer through the fall, called The Brand Stand, which is located off the farm on the East side of Farmington,” Brand said.
At this stand, Aaron partnered with many local vegetable growers to supply the stand with locally grown veggies and produce. There is sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, locally baked goods like bread and snacks, and much more. There are also jams, jellies, salsas and pickled items available at the stand. When fall arrives, all the full line of apples, cider, donuts, and much more will be available at the Brand Stand, as well.
“We operate a dairy farm on the property, so the baby calves and young stock are available for viewing. The egg-laying chickens have been quite the experience for visitors,” added Brand.
On the way out to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, everyone will see all 2,100 hens out free ranging. The hayride wagons and walking path both travel by the hen house, and if you are lucky, the hens will be outside enjoying a beautiful fall day; eating bugs and greens, and the occasional apple core a visitor throws to them.
Aaron strives to bring the best outdoor experience to every visitor possible. There are short lines, quick wait times, and the deliciously tasty Brand Farms Apple Cider Slush made with fresh pressed apple cider; or a big glass of the BRANDilishous brand new fall drink, with half Apple Cider Slush, half creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a fresh apple cider donut. There will also be food trucks, cotton candy, brick oven pizza, and more every weekend. There’s something fun and delicious for all ages.
(18605 Biscayne Ave. West, Farmington; brandfarmsmn.com/index.html)
HOCH ORCHARD AND GARDENS
Hoch Orchard and Gardens are owned by Harry and Jackie Hoch. They offer orchard walks, apple and hard cider tastings, berry and apple picking. The Hochs feature more than 20 apple varieties; (Honeycrisp and Haralson are their largest crop). Organic produce and hard cider are also available, and there are plenty of sheep and pigs to see.
“We have fruit available from June to January. Our goal is to have our local fruit or fruit products available to Minnesota coops year round. We start harvesting strawberries in late May or early June,” said Jackie.
Before the strawberries finish up, the Hochs start on red raspberries and then blueberries. The black, purple, and yellow raspberries come after the early reds. Cherry plums overlap the berries and then the American hybrid plums start and continue to ripen into early September, overlapping the summer apples. The high quality fall apples begin in mid-September and then the winter apples are harvested in October. Winter apples are kept cool and crisp in refrigerated storage and are sold into January.
(Hoch Orchard & Gardens, 32553 Forster Road, La Crescent; hochorchard.com)