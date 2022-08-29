Trumps Orchard Fleur-de-lis

Trumps Orchard has been operating in Faribault since 1954 and opens every year from late August to December. (File photo/southernminn.com)

From pumpkin patches and harvest festivals to bountiful pick-your-own produce and cute animals — fall is the best time to visit a local Minnesota farm. Here are some of the most popular spots to frequent, as well as a few that are a little more off the beaten track. You’ll find jams, jellies, honey, syrups, ciders, juices, pies, fudges, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, sunflower fields … oh, and you might even come face-to-face with a “donut robot.”

pleasant valley1.jpeg
pleasant valley2.jpeg
Trumps Orchard Apple Scoop

Workers in September 2017 scoop up apples from the line at Trumps Orchard in Faribault. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Trumps Orchard Pumpkins

Along with apples, Trumps Orchard boasts varieties of pumpkins, including white/orange pie pumpkins for decoration or eating. (File photo/southernminn.com)
bridgewater1.jpg
bridgewater2.jpg
fresh acres2.jpeg
aamodts1.jpg
aamodts2.jpeg
afton apple1.jpeg
afton apple2.jpeg
brand farms1.jpeg
brand farms2.jpeg

Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments