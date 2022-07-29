Patios - 3rd Street Tavern 1

3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter features an alley and back courtyard for outdoor seating. All over Southern Minnesota, there are great places to enjoy your food outside.

Who wants to hunker inside a chilly, dimly lit restaurant when sunlight and fresh air beckon? Not too many.

Patios - 3rd Street Tavern 2.jpg
Patios - 3rd Street Tavern 3.jpg
Patios - Ole Store Restaurant.jpg

The Ole Store Restaurant in Northfield features a green space patio area.
Patios - Winjum's.jpg

Winjum's Shady Acres Restaurant has a built-in deck/patio to enjoy the views from.
Patios - The Bar & Grill.jpg

Le Sueur's The Bar & Grill patio has a great view of the city's freshly refurbished and reopened Main Street.
Patios - Kokomo's.jpg

Kokomo's includes a deck patio to enjoy the outdoors while eating in one of the area's smaller cities.
Foremost street cafe

The Foremost street cafe will be open during normal hours of operation until Oct. 15. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Patios - Boat House

Waseca is all about its lakes, and The Boat House Bar & Grill has a great view of one of them from its patio.
Patios - Depot Grill & Bar

The Depot Grill & Bar's patio lights up beautifully in Faribault's downtown.

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

