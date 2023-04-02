Owatonna's Chris Norbury is the award-winning author of the mystery-suspense-thrillers "Straight River," "Castle Danger," and "Dangerous Straits."
He’s written for several websites as a freelance writer. His essays on wilderness canoeing have been published in the Boundary Waters Journal. Chris is a member of both the Twin Cities and national chapters of Sisters in Crime. He’s also a member of the Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi).
As a volunteer Big Brother for 20 years and now a “Big Brother Emeritus,” Chris donates a portion of all book sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
During the golf season in Minnesota, he works on perfecting his golf game. It’s an impossible dream but also a good excuse to get out of the office. Recently, I visited with Mr. Norbury
Southern Minn Scene: Do you work at a job other than your writing profession?
Chris Norbury: Writing is my main job, although I sometimes feel like golfing is my full-time job during the golf season. My previous work background includes teaching instrumental music in a public school, financial planning, wine consulting, and private investing.
SMS: What is your latest book and briefly, what is it about?
CN: My latest book, "Dangerous Straits," was published in 2022. It’s the third book in the Matt Lanier mystery-thriller series. Lanier is a professional musician whose life was nearly destroyed when he uncovered a violent conspiracy and tried to stop it.
In "Dangerous Straits," Lanier has been hiding from the conspiracy’s hit men and the police because the conspirators framed him for murdering a cop. He’s now homeless, survives by playing guitar on the streets of Minneapolis for spare change, and suffers from PTSD. At rock bottom, Lanier has almost no hope of clearing his name, stopping the conspiracy, and reclaiming a normal life. But when he gains an unlikely ally, he gets one last chance to stop the conspiracy once and for all--or die trying.
SMS: When did you first know that you wanted to become an author?
CN: It certainly wasn’t from an early age like most authors. I was always a good English student and could write a proper essay. Still, I was never interested in being an author until my early 50s. Having become disillusioned with the investing world during the Great Recession of 2007-2008, I was looking for something new to stimulate my intellect. On a whim, my wife suggested I try writing. I figured, what the heck? I love to read. Perhaps writing the kind of book I wanted to read would be worth exploring. However, I started slowly, writing terrible short stories and doing freelance non-fiction work. After selling a canoeing article to the Boundary Waters Journal for a surprising amount, I figured I might be good enough to write a full-length novel that people would buy. On the day I got that check in the mail, I decided to give authorship my best shot. Ten years later, I’m still writing novels.
SMS: What is your chosen genre?
CN: My genre of choice is crime fiction—which can encompass mystery, thriller, suspense, detective, and many sub-genres. I write crime novels because that’s the genre I’ve read and enjoyed most. Inspiration most certainly does not come from “above.”
I get inspired by many things: a news story, another book I’ve read, someone I meet who I think would make a worthy story character, a place, or even the weather. Especially in Minnesota, our extreme weather can be strategically incorporated into a story. I’ve used the weather to directly affect the plot. But my primary inspiration comes from asking “What if?” questions.
By asking one, then another based on the possibilities of the first and doing that repeatedly, I’ve come up with the basic plots for all my books. Then it’s a matter of letting my creativity loose when writing the first draft. From there, I flesh out the characters and settings, develop a plot that flows but contains surprises, and sharpen dialogue, so the characters sound natural, and the reader stays engaged.
SMS: What kind of creative patterns, routines or rituals do you have?
CN: My creative patterns and rituals have evolved with each book. At first, I wrote only basic outlines and story ideas. Next, I wrote a shaky first draft. I had to revise it too often because the original idea and plot were weak. With each novel, I’ve outlined more and more and revised less and less. So the ritual of fine-tuning an outline is the most important factor right now. At the beginning of the process, I’ll write detailed biographies of the main characters before I start writing page one. That way, I “hit the ground running” with a character’s voice, mannerisms, traits, likes and dislikes, strengths and weaknesses, etc. I prefer to write in public from late morning to mid-afternoon. Coffee shops are ideal because I can dedicate nearly 100% of my attention to writing. I’m not distracted like I am at home by honey-do requests, the temptations of TV or books, or finding a household chore to do instead of writing. Writing in public is also a good way to get character, voice, and dialogue ideas. Finally, I never push myself to keep writing past roughly a four-hour block of time. My creative mind can’t function well after that much concentration and focus.
SMS: How do you deal with low-creativity times, and where do you sell your work?
CN: I don’t believe in writer’s block mainly because too many writers use it as a crutch, an excuse for not wanting to write. That’s not to say I don’t have periods of low creativity that many writers call “writer’s block.” Every writer does. But when I’m stuck trying to figure out a scene, a setting, dialogue, or a plot sequence, I don’t force anything out. I’ve learned that getting stuck is my brain’s way of telling me something’s not working. I don’t always know what that “something” is. It often has nothing to do with the particular issue I’m dealing with that day. So I go for a walk, get out into nature, listen to music, read, or just take the rest of the day off. I sell my work primarily at book fairs and festivals, arts & crafts markets, street fairs, and other book-related events. I have also sold some to area libraries and bookstores. Still, it’s more challenging for indie authors to get books into those venues, so I don’t actively market to them other than local or in-state. I’ve also sold a surprising number of books individually to people I meet in coffee shops, golf courses, or other places. I always carry a few books in my car and in my laptop bag. So when I’m out writing, I can make a sale if the opportunity arises. One of my most effective marketing tools is the sign I printed from my computer and stuck to the lid of my laptop that features my book covers. It’s a great conversation starter for coffee shop patrons. I’ve sold dozens of books this way.
SMS: What, in your opinion, is the most difficult step in creating a “masterpiece”?
CN: Based on my inner concept/criterion of a masterpiece, I’d say it’s the successful combination of beautiful prose, and a unique story told in a distinctive voice. I’ve read so-called masterpieces full of beautiful prose that tell stories that are flat and go nowhere. I’ve also read dozens of books written by master storytellers who break most of the rules of “great writing” but still end up on bestseller lists. But I’ve read very few books that combine both into what I’d call a masterpiece.
SMS: Do you have any interesting anecdotes about an experience involving your writing?
CN: I was at a book festival in remote little Hackensack, MN, last August when to my surprise, four high-school classmates I hadn’t seen in more than forty years showed up at my table. They own summer homes in the area and happened to be there the weekend of the book festival. I’ve run into a few other classmates at book events in the Twin Cities, where I grew up, but the Hackensack encounter was totally unexpected. Another time last year, I sold a book to the owner of the canoe outfitter I used for a BWCAW trip. During our email communications before my trip, he noticed that I was an author because of my email signature. When I returned the canoe after my trip, he asked me about my books and bought one on the spot (because I always travel with a few books in my car). You never know when or where your advertising will work.
SMS: Professionally speaking, what is your goal?
CN: My next book, soon to be published, is a middle-grade adventure novel whose two protagonists are a Big Brother and a Little Brother in the BBBS program. The title is Little Mountain, Big Trouble. After that book is published, I’ll start work on the next book in the Matt Lanier series (for more information, visit Chris’s website @ https://chrisnorbury.com).
“I live in Owatonna and have been happily ensconced there with my wife for 23+ years.” Chris Norbury