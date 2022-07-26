MollyWood - Elvis Burger.jpg

We all have our food preferences, but there is something fascinating about celebrity food quirks. One of the most notable is the iconic fried peanut butter and banana sandwich Elvis Presley enjoyed. You still see his love for this sandwich bleed into menus from burgers with peanut butter and banana and often bacon being labeled The Elvis, or even shakes at your local nutrition center.

Molly Penny is a local radio personality and MNSU alum. It was her love of pop culture that got her interested in doing a radio show for KOWZ 100.9, and she is now the music and promotions director at KOWZ & KRUE Radio in Owatonna. She resides in Mankato with her movie buff husband and YouTube obsessed children. Catch her on Twitter at @mollyhoodUSA.

