Back in the 90s and into the early 2000s tabloid magazines were super popular, and without “smartphones,” it was how a lot of Americans got their daily celebrity gossip.
I am a self-proclaimed recovering tabloid junky, so I kept my fingers on the pulse of who was dating who. A decade prior, everyone was obsessed with Prince Charles and Princess Di, by the 90’s we were watching their marriage collapse into ruin.
Some memorable celebrity couples to make tabloids around the turn of the new century included Tom Greene and Drew Barrymore, Kenny Chesney and Renee Zellweger whose brief marriage was annulled with the actress citing “fraud” as the reason, and the inseparable Ben Affleck and J-Lo, dubbed “Bennifer.” But how did these romances pan out? Who are still together and who couldn’t make the cut? In celebration of celebrity coupledom and the tinsel town divorce carousel and in theme with our February “love” issue, let’s take a stroll back at some famous couples and find out: Where are they now?
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were Hollywood sweethearts who tied the knot in 1987 and went on to become one of the most famous couples on the planet, having three children together before divorcing in October of 2000. Both remarried, but Demi’s 3rd marriage (she had been married to musician Freddy Moore prior to Willis) was a paparazzi favorite: In 2005 Demi Moore married Ashton Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior. It was a controversial relationship, mostly due to the age difference, but spanned eight years before they called it quits. Kutcher is now married to his "That 70’s Show" co-star, Mila Kunis, a pairing that delighted the public.
Demi has a boyfriend, Daniel Humm, but has not remarried since ending things with Kutcher, and Bruce Willis has been married to Emma Heming Willis since 2009. The Die Hard star was just diagnosed with aphasia last year, and when Willis made his announcement both his current wife, Emma, and ex Demi, along with his five daughters from both respective mothers (the ultimate “girl dad”) were by his side to show support.
Before his divorce to Amber Heard made headlines, Johnny Depp was undoubtedly a one of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebs and he had his share of high-profile relationships throughout the 90s; most notably, his relationship with Winona Ryder. Depp even got a tattoo to honor his pale faced, dark featured lover that read: ‘Winona Forever.’
When the couple split after three years of steady dating, Depp had the tattoo altered to read: ‘Wino forever.’ Unfortunately, there was a lot of truth behind the new tattoo statement. A year after splitting from Winona, Depp started dating “heroin chic” model Kate Moss. If you recall, the pairing was tumultuous. Depp was arrested for causing almost $10,000 worth of damage to a hotel room amid an alcohol fueled fight with Moss.
The couple split after four years, and he eventually found another long-term love, French singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two children. The couple is no longer together but remained friends as Paradis has made public statements dispelling allegations of abuse that Amber Heard made against Depp stating, “Throughout the years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father.” Depp was briefly dating Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him during his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Heard, but the couple has since split.
Tom Cruise was a leading heartthrob throughout the 80’s despite a 3-year marriage to Mimi Rogers but when he met Australian-American beauty, Nicole Kidman, on the set of the 1990 film Days of Thunder, he officially became off the market again. The couple married by the end of that year and adopted two children during their 11-year marriage.
They divorced bitterly in 2001, a factor the tabloids loved to emphasize was that Tom had become a devoted member of the Church of Scientology and Kidman refused. In April of 2005, Tom met Katie Holmes and fell madly in love. You may remember an episode of Oprah where Tom excitedly jumped on a couch professing his love for Katie. The couple married only seven weeks after meeting, but the marriage, although producing a daughter, Suri, born exactly one year from their first date, ended in August 2012.
Tom is not currently remarried, but Nicole is happily married to a musician with roots from “down under,” Keith Urban. It is worth noting that, at 5’11”, Nicole towered over both her husbands in the height arena, especially donning heels on the red carpet.
Gwen Stefani of the ska punk band No Doubt and country music artist Blake Shelton, who met while coaching on NBC’s The Voice back in 2014, are all over the internet, television, and magazines now, but back in my heyday, it was Gwen’s relationship with Gavin Rossdale, front man of the rock band Bush that had the press steaming.
They were the alternative “it” couple back then, but the marriage crumbled after almost 13 years and 3 children together when Gavin Rossdale cheated on Gwen with their blonde Australian and Gwen look-alike nanny, Minday Mann. Blake on the other hand had a 4-year marriage to fellow country artist Miranda Lambert. There was heavy speculation that someone in the relationship had cheated, and whether or not it was true, the infidelity rumors definitely put a strain on their often long-distance relationship.
Sheldon announced that he will be leaving The Voice after its 23rd season this spring, but the most recent season of The Voice saw the couple share coaches seats again and their on-screen antics were nothing short of adorable or obnoxious- depending on who you ask.
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton were the 90s-early 2000s version of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, allt he way down to wearing a vial of each other’s blood to an immense amount of PDA. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton were married for two years from May 2000 to May 2003.
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was (seemingly) happily married to the hairstyle icon of the 90s, Friends star Jennifer Aniston who were married from 2000 to 2005. They were a true Hollywood “power couple” and you could not escape the insane amount of press that circulated when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met and fell in love on set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
The world, which was now becoming pretty internet savvy, split into two camps: Team “Brangelina” or Team Jen. Part of the reason Pitt’s marriage to Aniston dissolved, apart from his apparent infidelity, was that Aniston did not want children. Between adoption and bio-kids, “Brangelina” touted six children before their split in 2016 after 12 years of marriage.
There are a few celebrity couples who have stood the test of time, like Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward who defied the Hollywood revolving door of divorce by staying married for 50 years before Newman’s death in 2008. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married in 1996 and are still going strong, so just breathe.
David Bowie and model wife Iman married in 1992 and stayed together until his death in 2016. Iman says she will never remarry. She said, “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my husband and I said: ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.’"
These faithful brides and grooms are not nearly as fun to gush about as the juicy ex-counterparts.
I thought that Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins would take it all the way, but even they split after 23 years together, never married. Shout out to “Bennifer 2.0” though. After everything that went down between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, I had mixed feelings when Ben Affleck went back to his former flame, Jennifer Lopez: How could he be so undesirable a husband to J-Gar but the perfect match for J-Lo?
But at the end of the day, you just have to wish them the best and pray that they never, ever, under any circumstances, make a sequel to Gigli.