Mollywood - Year in Review.png

Each year, I like to do a year in review piece for my January column.

Sidney Poitier

Bahamian and American actor, diplomat, and film director Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor to take home a Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field." 
Beijing Olympics Snowboarding

United States’ Shaun White poses in the halfpipe course after the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
James Webb Space Telescope

After many delays, the James Webb Space Telescope launched on December 25, 2021. The telescope uses infrared wavelengths to see further into the universe than we've ever been able to see before and is expected to provide invaluable information on the formation of galaxies in the early universe.

Since its launch, Webb has already sent back images of the oldest galaxy ever seen, clear views of the rings around Neptune, and detailed images of Jupiter. It has also aided in the discovery of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet. 
WCup Argentina France Soccer

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Molly Penny is a local radio personality and MNSU alum. It was her love of pop culture that got her interested in doing a radio show for KOWZ 100.9, and she is now the music and promotions director at KOWZ & KRUE Radio in Owatonna. She resides in Mankato with her movie buff husband and YouTube obsessed children. Catch her on Twitter at @mollyhoodUSA.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments