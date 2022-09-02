Oktoberfest may have its roots in Munich, but one need not fly to Germany to enjoy this fun-infused annual celebration. Fall means it’s time to break out that new wardrobe: sweaters, hats, scarves, and … lederhosen?
Yes, autumn brings many splendid things, like apple picking, Halloween, and pumpkin spice everything, but the leader of the pack is Oktoberfest, the German fall festival that celebrates everyone’s favorite things: food, beer, and merrymaking. If drinking beer and eating schnitzel alongside six million people is not very appealing, here are places to celebrate while avoiding Munich’s crowds.
NEW ULM OKTOBERFEST
Kate Nelson is the communications and programs specialist at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and Sarah Warmka is CEO/President.
“We both currently work for the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and are very excited to host the downtown 40th anniversary of Oktoberfest,” declared Nelson.
Head out to New Ulm for one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation. This traditional festival is modeled after one of the world’s largest celebrations, held each year for several centuries in Munich, Germany. New Ulm’s version takes place during the first two full weekends in October, with festivities happening all over town. The main locations for Oktoberfest in 2022 are the Historic Downtown, Best Western Plus, and Schell’s Brewery. The downtown event will be held on Oct. 8.
Aside from the locally brewed Schell’s and Grain Belt beers, there are plenty of other reasons to come to this lively event. Thousands of people come to gather and enjoy local food vendors, games and live music. City officials will be closing off Center Street in the downtown, where the festivities will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The scheduled events for Oct. 8 include: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. live music from The Leon Olsen Show; 11:00 a.m. German-American Day Parade; 1-2 p.m. games including a sauerkraut eating contest and a Stein-holding contest; 2-5 p.m. live music from Shirts and Skins.
Thirsty? Well, luckily the second-oldest family-owned brewery in the United States happens to be in the heart of New Ulm — Schell’s Brewery. Oktoberfest is proud to serve local beverages, including: beer and seltzers from Schell’s Brewery and Grain Belt, plus cider from Tall Grass Cidery, wine from Morgan Creek Vineyards, and 1919 Root Beer (also made at Schell's in New Ulm).
“Food trucks and local vendors will provide food at the event as well. Come join in for some great German music, food, and drinks,” said Nelson.
AUGUST SCHELL BREWING COMPANY
Kyle Marti is vice president of August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm. The organization’s founder, August Schell, arrived in the Minnesota territory in 1856 and started the brewery in 1860, two years after Minnesota became a state. The key fall event dates are: Oct. 14 for the pre-Octoberfest party in the Bierhalle, and Oct. 15 for the Schell’s Oktoberfest.
“We have done our best to bring some of the best things about the Munich Oktoberfest to Minnesota. Obviously, one can never replicate the real thing, but we pride ourselves on what we’ve done,” said Marketing Director Leigh Wendinger.
There will be a large fest tent with Bavarian table bench seating, just like the tents in Germany. There are specialty “Stammtisch” (reserved) tables that have lederhosen and dirndl clad servers running steins of Oktoberfest beer and brats to the tables. From the right spot, folks can see servers carrying as many as 14 steins at one time through the crowd. Polka music is mixed in with American songs to keep festers singing and dancing throughout. Classic bratwurst and kraut are available, specially made by the New Ulm Turner Halle for a most authentic meal. Festers have the opportunity to explore the Schell grounds and enjoy autumn in southern Minnesota.
“Last but not least, our award winning Schell’s Oktoberfest is available in 1-liter stein mugs for festers, giving what we hope is the closest thing to Munich the state has to offer,” Wendinger explained.
The finest Schell’s beer will be available, and there will be Schell’s Oktoberfest, Light, and a few others. For those who don’t partake, that’s OK! They also offer 1919 root beer.
ST. PETER OKTOBERFEST
Each year, the St. Peter Ambassadors bring Oktoberfest to the community, and this year the party is headed to a bigger venue at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. It takes Sept. 23-25.
Friday night, the gates open at 4 p.m. with main stage performances to be announced, along with a sauerkraut eating contest at 7:30 p.m. The fun continues until 11 p.m.
On Saturday, the Kidtoberfest Parade heads down third street at 1 p.m., and the Oktoberfest grounds open at the same time, with main stage performances kicking off at 1:30. There also kids activities available at the grounds from 1-4 p.m. For the adults, besides the music going until 11 p.m., there is a bean bag tournament, an official stein hoisting competiion and a lederhosen and dirndl competition.
Events finish with closing ceremonies noon to 3 p.m. at Patrick's on Third.
WABASHA-KELLOGG’S SEPTOBERFEST
SeptOberfest in Wabasha-Kellogg is an explosion of color you will remember for a lifetime. Wabasha-Kellogg’s SeptOberfest Celebration has so many things going on, it literally takes weeks to take them all in.
This year’s festival will be held Sept. 8 through Oct. 22.
Relax and meander through the small midwestern Rivertown that showcases the season of fall like no other. Enjoy artistic displays of thousands of pumpkins, cornstalks, flowers, bales, and gourds; among the natural beauty of the Winding River, Vibrant Trees and Majestic Bluffs. Drive, bike, or stroll along the unprecedented SeptOberfest trail. Enjoy seasonal activities throughout the beautiful fall-decorated river town. Explore the many shops for unique treasures, and check out the restaurants for special German foods.
Heritage Park on Saturdays is the place to be, with kids activities, music, and special events weekly during SeptOberfest. Witness an array of exhibits including the largest pumpkins, tallest sunflowers, scarecrows, pumpkin derby, German Heritage, and topiaries. Discover Wabasha’s autumn decorations throughout town and enjoy German music and food. Be there to enjoy fall seasonal boutiques, used book sales, Saturday music under the bridge, Saturday kids day, St. Felix fall festival, pumpkin derby, German Parade, awards day, and raffle drawing, plus much more: wabashamn.org/septoberfest.
BIER ON BELGRADE
Join the Brigade at Belgrade on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 10 p.m. It’s the eighth annual Oktoberfest.
Located on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato, Bier on Belgrade is North Mankato’s version of Oktoberfest and German heritage fun. You will have a day of activities, food vendors, live music, Bier samplings from local and world renown breweries, ceremonial first beer with city officials, bean bag toss and kegs. This is a free event, but you must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Seasonal beers will be available for sampling and will be listed closer to the event. Beer sampling will go from 3 to 6 p.m.; cost is $5, or $10 admission gets you a new Bier Mug with ticket for one free beer fill. Activities include ceremonial first beer with city officials, music, along with a brat eating contest, bean bag toss area and hammerslagger. Wear your lederhosen and receive an extra free beer ticket with the $10 admission.
LANESBORO FALL BEER & WINE FEST
Lanesboro’s Fall Beer and Wine Fest is Saturday, Sept. 10. Come to Lanesboro for the annual Taste of the Trail and the Fall Beer and Wine Fest.
Events include local vendors, live music, kids activities, shopping, dining, theatre, drink specials, and more. The Lanesboro Farmers Market will be in Sylvan Park from 9 a.m. to noon (second Saturday in September: Lanesboro, Peterson & Whalan; third Saturday in September: Harmony, Preston & Fountain; fourth Saturday in September: Rushford, Rushford Village & Houston).
Enjoy Oktoberfest and seasonal fall beers from Midwestern craft breweries at Lanesboro bars and restaurants.
MINERAL SPRINGS BREWERY - OWATONNA
Owners Rod Baker, Mark Sebring, and Bill Cronin opened Mineral Springs Brewery in November 2019. OktoberFest 2022 runs Sept. 23-25, and organizers claim it's the largest OktoberFest event in southern Minnesota.
It includes a 40’x100’ tent, multiple food trucks, polka bands, pretzels, and awesome beer. The guys brew a Helles and Marzen specific for this event. There are 14 taps, and many fun options as well. This is a classic OktoberFest under the big top at MSB. There will be Luverne Wanous on his concertina, Brian Raichle’s polka band, the return of L’Auger Wagon and the Meriden Marzen, brats from Torey’s Restaurant, and more.
WACONIA BREWING
Dee DeLange is the owner, and Faith DeLange is the taproom manager of the Waconia Brewing Company. The establishment has been a going concern since 2014. The venue celebrates Oktoberfest on Sept. 10 this year.
“The biggest highlight of the event is our Oktoberfest beer. It is amazing. We will have pottery liter steins with our logo made by local artist Jon Schmidt. We will have specials on the fills. Everyone dresses up and we have German music playing in the taproom,” explained Dee. The ladies will have their full line-up of beers, including the Oktoberfest and their other German beer, the Carver County Kölsch.
“We are dog friendly, so put a lederhosen on your pups, and we will have a treat for them,” Dee said.
ST. CROIX RIVER CRUISES
Here’s a fantastic way to celebrate Oktoberfest. Take a St. Croix River Cruise on the Grand Duchess Charter Boat. The cruise is Oct. 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Boarding occurs at 6 p.m.
There will be live music, beer tasting and Hammerschlagen - a German dinner buffet. Additionally, a cash bar is available, and a beer tasting is offered. Tickets are available online at StCroixRiverCruises.com or by calling 651-436-8883. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to reserve early.
MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Stephanie Whipps is director of communications for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Oktoberfest activities run through Oct. 2, including Monday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 30.
There is a full contact Joust, where Knights of the King go to battle. They square up in a battle of the arms before they Joust for the final honor of the king. There are 16 stages of live entertainment daily, as well as Bloody Mary Bingo. Refreshments include Summit Oktoberfest Ale, Summit Oatmeal Stout, Pale Ale, Stella , mango cart, and some liquor bars. Addition Information and “Wows” for this season: Monks Craft Beer Pub; Shakespeare Shorts; The Wizard’s Cote; Sock and Buskin Stage; Royal Raptor Center; Dilly Dally Ride; Crosswords Tavern; The Queen’s Gambit; Wine Wake; Vikings Valhalla Mead Hall.
It's all at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival site (King’s Gate) at 3525 145th St. W., Shakopee.