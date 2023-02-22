By many measures, the state of the arts in Southern Minnesota is strong.
Whether due to an enlightened citizenry, visionary leaders, supportive donors or a craving to create, regional residents are lucky to have numerous opportunities and venues at which they can make art — year-round, and at almost any age.
All kinds of handiwork is regularly turned out by Minnesotans, who are blessed with more than 1,600 art organizations. Additionally, the Americans for the Arts Action Fund estimates Minnesota harbors over 30,000 artists, and that the arts and culture sector has an annual economic impact of $12 billion — roughly 3.6% of the state’s annual GDP.
In turn, Minnesota has opted to invest in the arts; since 2010, its Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, made possible by the Legacy amendment, has poured over $705 million into the state’s artists and arts organizations.
Numerous arts centers in the area — the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, Owatonna Arts Center, St. Peter Center for the Arts, Waseca Art Center, the Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm, Carnegie Art Center in Mankato and the Northfield Arts Guild — regularly schedule art-making classes and open studio times that feed artistic souls everywhere and give people a chance to get down and dirty with art.
“The arts in community foster creativity, imagination and a unique avenue to communicate various aspects of the human condition,” said Andrea Sjogren, executive director of the Northfield Arts Guild.
“They offer an escape from the rigor of daily life, joy, a chance to meet new people and form connections, and they evoke an emotional response not often found in other activities.”
To that end, the Guild has a full slate of art-making options that attract a broad participant base.
For instance, weekly Saturday classes that make full use of the Guild’s seven pottery wheels in its clay studio are available through June 3; a five-week class, beginning Feb. 24 and running through March 24, promises the chance to “create a wealth of beautiful bowls in this class taught by gifted ceramicist Marion Angelica.”
Already schooled in ceramics? Stop by the Guild’s open studio hours, which are liberally sprinkled throughout each week—or sign up for “Open Studio Plus” if you need an instructor present to answer questions and help improve your skills.
If you love pets and paints, you might consider “Paint a Portrait of Your Pet with artist Julie Fakler” in a two-hour Saturday session at the Guild Art Studio on April 8. That class is open to anyone over the age of 7, Sjogren noted.
Adult paint sessions are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both March 30 and April 21, allowing for “social time in a stress-free environment while painting in acrylic, gouache or watercolors with guidance as needed from community artists,” Sjogren said. “Making art is such a great means of self-expression, a way to explore new talents and creativity, meet new people and try new things."
She added, “Yes, we have professional artists in here every day, but you can also easily try art-making, whether that’s in the form of painting, clay, ceramics or print-making, as a new-comer. The accessibility piece for every level is really important to us.”
One grant-funded Guild class about which Sjogren is particularly enthusiastic is “Kids’ Spin Through the Arts.” A free after-school option, kids attend for multiple weeks, first rotating through various arts stations and then getting the chance to dive deeper into the areas they prefer.
“They can really experiment with the spectrum of options and we love the community engagement aspect this grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council provides,” said Sjogren.
“Because there are no cost barriers, we’ve had a lot of first-time participants. It’s such a terrific experience for kids who haven’t had these types of classes and enrichment opportunities on a regular basis.”
Another popular option at the Guild are “Arty Parties,” which Sjogren says are perfect for parents seeking non-food-centered celebrations for kids’ birthdays or get-togethers. The Guild provides up to two hours of art instruction for each group, plus all necessary materials, and packages can be tailored to include juice boxes, pizza, cupcakes and party themes (think dragons, princesses or robots).
“But it’s still all about making art—clay, visual arts or exploring dance or theater,” said Sjogren.
“As with everything we do at the Guild, it’s about sparking interest in the arts and giving people of all ages a chance to exercise their creative sides.”
“We’re proud to offer ongoing activities, events and opportunities that have a lasting impact on the health and happiness of the people in our greater community.”
A sampling of places for art-making in Southern Minnesota:
Acrylics and Corks, 1179 12th Ave. NW, Owatonna, 507-318-9401, acrylicsandcorks.com. Kids’ painting/birthday parties, girls’ night painting parties, business team-building painting, online painting classes and more.
Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, 507-931-3630, artscentersp.org. Drop-in sewing circle, open clay studio hours, open knitting times and more.
Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St.. Northfield, 507-645-8877, northfieldartsguild.org. Classes for all ages in ceramics, painting, rosemaling, drawing, mask-making, photography, water colors, Arty Parties for kids and much more including open art studio times.
Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. North, Faribault, 507-332-7372, paradisecenterforthearts.org. Classes for all ages in making paper bag albums, portrait drawing, creative batik, clay, fun felted fungi, working with wax and more.
Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Lane, Owatonna, 507-451-0533, oacarts.org. Classes for all ages in cartooning, acrylic paint pouring and more, plus regular Monday evening open studio hours.
Waseca Art Center, 200 S. State St., Waseca, 507-835-1701, wasecaartcenter.org. Art classes and youth enrichment opportunities including Club Picasso, Craft Club and Little Rembrandts.
Red Wing Arts Creative & Clay Center, 1920 Old W. Main St., Red Wing, 651-388-7569, redwingarts.org. Classes in micro-mosaics, plein art painting, watercolor and acrylic painting, clay and more.
The Grand Center for Arts & Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm, 507-359-9222, thegrandnewulm.com. Classes in heART therapy for all ages, creating a barn quilt, children’s learn to paint, letterpress, linoleum block carving and spring card painting, wood block carving and printing, and more.
Wine and Canvas, Rochester, wineandcanvus.com/rochester/events. Upcoming classes include “Dream Tree” at Twigs Tavern & Grille, 401 Sixth St. SW, Rochester, March 1, and “Monet’s Bridge” at Cannon River Winery, 421 Mill St. West, Cannon Falls, March 3.