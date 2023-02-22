By many measures, the state of the arts in Southern Minnesota is strong.

Northfield Arts Guild Painting class

The Northfield Arts Guild offers many painting and drawing classes for all skill levels. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Paradise Painting Class

Class instructor Julie Fakler works with students at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault during an artmaking class. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Northfield Arts Guild Open Art

The Northfield Arts Guild, along with many other arts organizations and businesses in Southern Minnesota, offer a multitude of artmaking opportunities. 

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

