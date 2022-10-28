Minnesota Zoo Aquatic Display.jpeg

Residents of Southern Minnesota wanting to take a walk on the wild side can do just that by exploring any one of a number of zoos located around the region.

RAD Zoo Snakes.jpeg
Rad Zoo Tortoise
Sibley Farm Alpacas.jpeg
Sibley Farm Koi Ponds.jpeg
Zollman Zoo Bison.jpeg

(Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Zollman Zoo Entrance.jpeg

(Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Zollman Zoo Mountain Lion.jpeg

(Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Zollman Zoo Otter.JPG
Como Park Zoo Monkeys.jpeg
Minnesota Zoo Bear.jpeg
Minnesota Zoo Cowfish.jpeg

Tom Nelson is a resident of Northfield. Prior to his move to this area in 2021, Nelson worked as an intercollegiate athletics professional for over 30 years. A graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Ill., Nelson began his writing career as a reporter for newspapers in the Chicago suburbs including the West Chicago Press, Wheaton Daily Journal, Naperville/Bolingbrook SUN and the Aurora Beacon News.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments