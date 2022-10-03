Scream Town 1

The spooks are in large supply at Scream Town in Chaska.

Southern Minnesota residents looking to experience a few thrills and chills during the upcoming Halloween season will certainly be in for a treat as several haunted house attractions will be making their annual appearances around the area in 2022.

Scream Town 2

Scream Town also includes an abandoned hayride. 
Mill Pond Haunt 1

An animated creepy clown greets visitors at the Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride in St. Peter.
Fright at the Farm 1

Fright at the Farm in Zumbrota includes a haunted circus and cannabis maze.
Fright at the Farm 2
Fright at the Farm 3
Mill Pond Haunt 2

A pair of skeletons looking to get one last ride on a snowmobile at the Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride in St. Peter. The event is sponsored each year by the Nicollet County Trails Association snowmobile club.
MN Zoo Pumpkins 1

A few of the carved pumpkins on display at the Minnesota Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.
Monster Bash

A collection of ghouls, ghosts and creatures that help create the Monster Bash Haunted House each year in Harmony.
Haunted Houses - New Ulm Nightmares

The 2022 version of New Ulm Nightmares features two haunted houses: The Farm and The Crypt. 
Scream Town 3

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments