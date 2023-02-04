When you hear the words "Valentine's Day", what feelings does it conjure up in you?
For some, it's a warm feeling of excitement and anticipation for the holiday that celebrates one of the most worthwhile things on earth, love. For others, it may be sadness or longing for relationships lost. I personally know a few folks who think Valentine's Day is a holiday made up by the greeting card industry to boost sales. And, as any good capitalist society does, other industries jumped on the bandwagon to get their slice of that love pie (which is most likely not true as it is thought to have begun being celebrated as a day of romance in the 14th century, long before Hallmark appeared on the scene).
And even some of you may be saying, "Feelings? What feelings?". While Valentine's Day may not tug at everyone's heartstrings, I have always looked forward to it.
This may partially be because it occurs just three days before my birthday. Growing up, Valentine's Day always seemed like a warmup celebration for a day dedicated to something truly important: me. But despite a fairly cynical outlook on life, I do believe in love and its overwhelming power over all of us.
And I do mean all of us. It's a universal feeling that knows no age, sex, race, gender, or even species. When you take all of that into consideration, it is no wonder that so many songs are themed around that everlasting subject; falling in love, falling out of love, losing love, loving love, hating love, longing for love, romantic love, platonic love, unrequited love … love.
Emotions can be hard for many of us to express with words alone. This is where the arts come in. The visual arts, dance, theater, music, etc. are all ways to express our emotions when words fail to do the job. It doesn't take a music scholar to note the tremendous number of love songs that have been shared to the world.
But just exactly how many actually exist is a more elusive matter. I came across one study that suggested that 50% of all pop songs were about love. Another study, from 2018, depicted a chart that put the word "love" at the very top of the list when it came to appearing in song lyrics.
It beat out words such as "Oh", "La", "yeah", and "Life" — by a lot. And a 2022 article from Billboard said that 9.6% of all Hot 100 No. 1's had the word "love" in the title — not the entire song, just the title.
That list started in 1958. But a truly definitive answer to "How many love songs are out there?" just doesn't really exist. This is because no one can agree on what a love song truly is. There are as many definitions of love out there as there are people in existence, so it would stand to reason that a bunch of differing opinions is all we really have to go on.
I decided to hone in on a few of those opinions for you here in Scene by asking one simple question around Southern Minnesota: "What makes a good love song?"
"It's impossible to describe something so complex (love) in a 3-minute song, so generalities don't cut it. Try to find a telling detail that spurs an emotion-tenderness, lust, gratitude-and work out from that detail: the way she crosses her legs; the way her presence makes you breathe differently. The devil's in the details..."
- Kit Kildahl, Saint Peter, musician/songwriter/singer as solo act as well as with Bad Liquor Management, Ace in the Whole, Minnesota Barking Ducks, and occasional guest artist with City Mouse
"I love a song that's hopeful and heartbreaking, or a song with a big, unexpected swell of emotion, or a song with nuanced and relatable lyrics that make me feel understood. It's hard to pinpoint and define what is so impactful about music. You just know it is, ya know?"
-Tessa Weyhe, Brooklyn Park, art educator/artist/all-around amazing person
"Well, there are so many different kinds of love songs to write, so it's hard to say what's best. But I like songs that highlight the hope aspect of falling in love. There's vulnerability and fear and what ifs, but the "maybe this could be" flutter is what keeps us falling."
-Bad Bad Hats, super awesome Minneapolis-based band comprised of Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge
"A good love song creates a deep melancholy longing to hold a faraway hand while drifting asleep in a window seat many time zones away or inspires a closely embraced impromptu two-step around the kitchen."
- Liz Draper, Mankato, bassist extraordinaire as a solo act as well as with Soul Asylum, the Cactus Blossoms, Davina and the Vagabonds, Charlie Parr, and Low
"I agree with John Lennon that there are enough silly love songs." - Jan Laird, New Ulm, retired special education teacher/lifelong cynic/my mom
So I think what we have established here is … absolutely nothing. There is no one answer to any of these questions. Just as there is no one way/how/who/where/why to love.
Music is an art, and art exists to express the inexpressible. Does the corporate machine that is our modern society capitalize on these emotions by not-so-subtly suggesting giving lavish gifts, like vacations and diamonds, are necessary to prove your love every Feb. 14? Absolutely.
But that doesn't mean that Valentine's Day isn't also a day to celebrate the uplifting, soul-crushing, euphoric, life-affirming, life-changing, heartbreaking, spine-tingling, overwhelming, ever-present, never-present, all-powerful feeling of love. Two, or more, things can be true at the same time. And when it comes to love, anything, and everything, can be true all at once.