Another year has come to an end. This is a natural time to reflect on the last 365 days and all that happened within. In the midst of wars, bombings, shootings, political cover-ups and crimes, there is music to remind us all that life doesn’t always suck.
Art and music are there to make sure we never forget why we are fighting the wars and prosecuting the dirty politicians. Art and music embody our connections to each other. And if that isn’t worth fighting for, I don’t know what is?
This month, I have gathered a little year-end list using rules entirely of my own making. Here are my random thoughts on seven Minnesota albums, and four Minnesota songs. Why seven and why four? No reason. Why these albums and these songs? Because.
In the monsoon flood of information coming at us all, in this day and age, these are the things that stuck. I guess you could say these are a few things that made a musical connection with me this year. Maybe they did/will with you as well. (BTW, they are in alphabetical order).
Albums
1. Cactus Blossoms-One Day
This is the third album put forth by the brother duo of Jack Torrey and Page Burkum. With tight, familial harmonies and a classic country sound, The Cactus Blossoms deliver on-brand quality once again.
2. Chastity Brown-Sing to the Walls
I particularly like the track ‘Back Seat’ on this album. I think because it’s a bit more fast-paced and pop-y than many of Chastity’s songs. She does tend toward a more serious sound with most of her music, which is just fine. That is her point of view as an artist. But I like that this is a little bit of a break in a different direction.
3. Dan Wilson-Dancing on the Moon (EP)
Any time you see Dan Wilson’s name attached to anything, it’s worth taking note of. TBH, I haven’t listened to much of this EP, but that didn’t make me pause for even a second before putting it on this list. Dan Wilson, songwriter extraordinaire, is always a solid choice.
4. Hippo Campus-LP3
I admit, I have always felt too old to be a Hippo Campus fan. I am more likely to relate to their parents. No really, a few years back I went to one of their live shows, at The Palace in Saint Paul, only to discover that I was literally sitting right next to the parents of a couple of the band members. I would love to say that is the only time that has happened at a show, but alas, it is not. But I can’t help myself when it comes to this band. I have loved them since they were in high school (and I was not). Bottom line: they are good. Their music is creative, their writing is smart, and their vocals are bright and delightful. Even if I don’t always “get it” completely, I love to try. This album is just another one on their resume that is worth putting into heavy rotation.
5. Lazerbeak-Lava Bangers II
Lazerbeak is perhaps best known as a producer and member of the hip-hop collective, Doomtree (which includes my fave, Dessa). But just like the rest of the Doomtree crew, he does release his own “stuff”. Lazerbeak is a beats guy. No lyrics on this one. Lava Bangers II is the follow-up to Lava Bangers, released 10 years ago. And perhaps most notably, most of the beats on Lava Bangers, became the album Lizzobangers, the debut album for the queen herself, Lizzo. I hope it goes without saying at this point, but Lizzo really started to make her professional headway right here in Minnesota before she BLEW UP around the world. Lazerbeak was a big part of that beginning. And you never know what Lava Bangers II might have to offer the next superstar on the rise. Hear it first from the source.
6. Lizzo- Special
Speaking of the queen…yes, I know she was born in Detroit, grew up in Houston, and now lives mostly in L.A. But I like to think that Minnesota was where she experienced that first taste of professional success that launched her to L.A., where she was then launched into the stratosphere. And, as all Minnesotans know, if you once touched down at MSP airport, we now consider you a local for life. I make no apologies for this stance. I love Lizzo and everything she puts out there, including this album. If you don’t know at least one song from this album by heart by now, I am not sure we can be friends.
7. Trampled by Turtles-Alpenglow
Again, if you don’t know at least a little something about Trampled by Turtles by this point, you are clearly NOT from Minnesota. These boys are truly the hometown heroes of roots-y music. Alpenglow is their ninth studio album and signifies almost 2 decades of making music together. This is another one of those albums that it is hard to avoid if you listen to any Minnesota-based radio. And why would you want to avoid it? They have stood the test of time in their genre when many others have not. That speaks to the quality of their work. And let us not forget, while they formed as a band up ‘der in Duluth, front-man, Dave Simonett, is from Mankato and is a graduate of East High School.
Songs
1. Ber-Boys Who Kiss You in Their Car
Ber (full name: Berit Dybing), grew up Northern Minnesota and then lived for a bit in Europe and the U.K. before moving back to Minnesota. Having released quite a few singles in 2022, this is one that I particularly like. It may come off a little bit YA, but it’s so catchy. And those who know me, know that YA is totally my happy place.
2. Dessa-Blush
In my opinion, anything, and everything that Dessa does is worth noting. She is undeniably my favorite singer/songwriter/poet/podcaster/person-I-don’t-actually-know-IRL. And while it is true that I LOVE this song, I fear my credibility, on the subject of Dessa, may be a bit tarnished by the fact that I love everything she does. But you should take a listen for yourself and decide.
3. Durry-Big Boy
Durry really started to make their mark on the Minnesota music scene in 2021 (I, myself, wrote a feature on them as a ‘band to watch’ early in the year), but they did release a couple of singles in 2022, ‘Big Boy’ being one of them. Even Shaq gave it some attention by spinning it in his DJ set. Desperately hoping for more from these guys in 2023.
4. Jeremy Messersmith-666
Similarly to Dessa, I am a bit biased when it comes to Jeremy Messersmith. He has a particular talent for writing songs with a slightly creepy and macabre vibe. Again, my kind of stuff. The advantage of writing your own music column is that you can highlight whoever you darn well please, and Jeremy Messersmith will almost always make my list. ‘666’ appropriately dropped in close proximity to Halloween, but it’s worth a listen (and perhaps a view on YouTube) any time of the year.