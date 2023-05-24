Festival season, which happens to coincide with road construction season here in Minnesota, is upon us. But unlike road construction, festivals are something to look forward to.
Sometimes, way down in the doldrums of winter, looking forward to a summer festival or two is all that keeps you going. Don't get me wrong, I love Minnesota. In fact, I'm not sure I would love it as much if festivals and nice weather were a year-round possibility. They wouldn't be nearly as special.
There would be no urgency, no anticipation of finally being able to open a window or feel the grass between your toes. Enduring winter gives us an undeniable excuse to enjoy summer. And one way to make the most of your Southern Minnesota summer is by attending a southern Minnesota music festival.
The Minnesota Original Music Festival (MNOMF) is back. Last summer was its inaugural year and it was a raging success. It drew people from all over the state to Saint Peter to perform, network, share ideas, and enjoy great original music by Minnesota artists.
I caught up with Eli Hoehn, the festival's creator, to get the skinny on how the festival went last year and what it has in store for everyone this year.
In a nutshell, what is this event all about?
The Minnesota Original Music Festival (MNOMF) is a series of free events, workshops, and performances designed to facilitate Minnesota musicians (and those that would like to be) that perform live original music.
Last year's festival was a week-long extravaganza of different music-related activities. Can we expect a similar scenario this year?
This year’s festival is scheduled for July 19-23. MNOMF’s 2023 events include the MNOMF 48-Hour Band Challenge, hosted by local artist, “Punk Rock” Tom Heffernan, a slate of professional workshops held at Saint Peter High School on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 (topics include booking, monetizing original music, home studio DIY, peer review songwriting with Nate Boots, performing with looping pedals, and more), singer/songwriter showcase, music jams hosted by professional musicians, and an open stage.
At MNOMF you can sit in with a professional jazz band, perform electronic music, perform in a drum circle (drums provided), perform on the MNOMF Open Stage, listen to great original music by some of Minnesota’s finest musicians.
Since the festival is being held again this year, it kind of goes without saying that last year was a success. What was one of the highlights from last year?
A highlight of our first festival was the Band Challenge event, where participating musicians were randomly grouped to form ad hoc bands and challenged to perform music before a panel of judges. Bands were asked to perform one original tune (created for the event), and two cover tunes, one of which required special modifications.
Winners received a variety of prizes including an invitation to perform at the KMSU Main Stage over the weekend. This year there will be more categories for winners. Our signup is currently open at mnomf.org/challenge. This year, our band draft is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter, tentatively set for 5 p.m. Our contest is scheduled for Friday, July 21, also at Patrick’s on Third.
Is there anything new for this year?
In 2023 MNOMF is adding a second stage, The Triple Falls Stage, managed by Triple Falls Productions of Mankato. The stage will feature activity-based events like music jams, drum circle, music demonstrations, open stage and workshops.
What are you looking forward to this year?
I am looking forward to meeting other musicians and creatives, hearing their stories and music.
Just like last year, the Minnesota Original Music Festival is being held in St Peter. Events and activities happen all over town, really, culminating in live shows at Minnesota Square Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The KMSU Main Stage lineup
Saturday, July 22
Esther Kinsaul, Folk, Singer/Songwriter
Joe Tougas & Associates, Roots Rock
Lonesome Dan Kase, Country Blues
Masa Ishakawa, Jazz
Stacy K, Americana Alt Country
We are the Willows, Indie Rock
Quantum Mechanics, Roots Fusion
JoJo Green, Indie Jazz Pop Fusion
Silver Summer, Indie Rock
Sunday, July 23
Ocho & Friends, Singer/Songwriter
Brian Wicklund & the Barley Jacks, Bluegrass
Poor Lemuel, Americana
Als Fona, Rock
New Salty Dog, Funk
Ian Hilmer’s Drive Station, Alt Folk
More information about all things MNOMF can be found at mnomf.org, www.facebook.com/mnoriginalmusicfest, and on Instagram @mnoriginalmusicfest.
Get out there, people. Before you know it, your windows will be closed, your toes will be in socks, and outdoor live music will once again only be something to look forward to.