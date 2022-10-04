I don’t know about you guys, but every year, I look forward to Ghost-tober (AKA, the month of October). It’s no secret that a huge, lucrative industry has grown around the concept of hauntings and the supernatural. And you know what?
I don’t even care that they are most likely taking advantage of my gullible nature and desire to believe and turning it into the almighty dollar. I know most of it probably isn’t true; the operative word being “most”. As with most “believers”, it’s the outside chance that some of it is true that keeps me coming back for more. And I love it all.
True ghost stories, fake ghost stories, ghost hunters, vampires, werewolves, witches, fairies, elves, hobbits, wizards, superhumans, metahumans, inhumans, and even the occasional alien. I am there for it. The world, or worlds, of the supernatural is my bag.
So how could I resist looking at the Minnesota music scene through this spooky/creepy/ghost-y lens? Via some pretty bountiful Google searching, I was able to find a handful of music venues throughout our fair state that have been rumored/reported to have some permanent patrons lurking in the shadows, or just keeping track of the day-to-day.
Wabasha Street Caves
First up, the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. For a touch of musical nostalgia, 7-10pm on Thursday nights Big Band and Swing are king. Always with a live band, you can Lindy Hop and Charleston to your heart’s content. No idea what I’m talking about? Show up at 6:15 p.m. for some swing dancing lessons (wabashacaves.com).
While you’re there, keep your eyes, ears, and mind open. You just might see, or feel, one of the cave’s permanent residents. Two men, who are not actually there, are said to be seen sitting at the end of the bar. Another presence, called Alice, is reported by workers to pull at their clothing. But by far the most famous story relates to the caves’ days as a gangster hotspot in the 1930’s. Newspapers of the day reported an unsolved murder that took place in the caves.
A small room off the main cave, known as the Fireside Room, is where much mob business was said to have taken place. As the story goes, one fateful evening, four men were in the room playing cards. A man with a case entered the establishment and told the band to go home early.
A waitress, probably forgotten in the kitchen, reportedly heard the pops of a tommy gun in the Fireside Room. She went in to find three dead gangsters and no trace of the 4th card player or the man with the case. The two missing men were undoubtedly partners in this crime.
The waitress called the police and upon their arrival they made the waitress wait outside while they investigated the scene. When they emerged, they threatened to charge the woman with falsely reporting a crime because there was nothing in the restaurant casino corroborating her story, no bodies, no blood.
However, the bullet holes in the walls remain to this day. It is thought that the three bodies were stashed in some hidden nooks and crannies in the caves and were never discovered. These three gangsters are said to be seen wandering the caves due to the mysterious and violent nature of their departure.
Kelsey Theater
Next, let’s dip our toe into musical theater. St. Olaf College in Northfield (wp.stolaf.edu) is thought to be one of the most haunted school campuses in the country. So many stories have been reported by students and staff over the years that one of the deans of students began keeping track of them in a file. The most commonly retold experience is that of a boy in a red cap appearing in one of the residence halls.
But I digress. The haunting I want to focus on is that of the Kelsey Theater. The theater is named after Elizabeth Walsingham Kelsey. She was Director of Dramatics at the school for over 30 years. She was, by all accounts, a dedicated and wonderful teacher for all those years. She is credited with establishing St. Olaf’s highly regarded theater program and is specifically remembered for her Shakespeare productions in the Spring.
But the 320-seat theater has also done its share of musicals over the decades, such as Godspell and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. And it is said that Ms. Kelsey, who passed away in 1953 at the age of 68, still hangs around to watch over her beloved thespians in her namesake theater.
She is often seen and heard playing the pian onstage. One actor even reported that she warned him that he was in danger of falling into the orchestra pit when he was running lines alone one evening. Ms. Kelsey is a dedicated educator even in death.
Fitzgerald
One apparition not known for his protective and melodic nature is that of “Ben the Stagehand” at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul (first-avenue.com). “Annoying” was the word I came across most while looking into Ben. He was employed at the theater in the 1940’s and was apparently a pretty serious alcoholic. He was often drunk at work. His issue with the bottle is also what ultimately led to his death. He reportedly froze to death in the alley next to the theater. Now Ben drops beer bottles, steals tools (only to return them later in unusual places), and literally lurks in the shadows in the catwalks high above the theater.
Another, less bothersome, entity at the Fitzgerald is “Veronica”. She was supposedly an actress who performed at the theater in its early years. Her voice can be heard singing in the auditorium when all the lights have been turned off. She is also said to make her presence known by kissing the mirror in the lobby and dressing rooms and leaving a lip-stick-smeared imprint on the world of the living.
It’s no wonder The Fitzgerald has a couple of permanent residents. The place is ripe for a haunting. Not only is it one of the oldest operating theaters in Minnesota, but it has creep-factors built in all over the place. The basement being the creepiest. There used to be 20+ theaters in the immediate vicinity back in the day. Many of those theaters were connected by underground tunnels, presumably because of the oh-so-cold winters here in the frozen north. Though the network of theaters has all but gone away, a portion of the tunnels still exist. There is also an old speakeasy in the basement leftover from the well-known gangster past of Saint Paul.
First Ave
Last, but not least, is what is possibly Minnesota’s most famous music venue, First Avenue (first-avenue.com). This location was probably the easiest to find information on due to the shear volume of accounts posted and reported about online. As you might imagine, there a number of variations among the stories. But one thing that was almost 100% consistent across the board is that there is a young woman in a green coat that haunts the women’s bathroom.
Before First Avenue became the iconic club that we know today, it was originally built as the Northland-Greyhound Bus Depot in 1937. The building was cutting edge for design and amenities of the day. With its art deco features, like the curved front wall, and its modern luxuries, like public phones and air conditioning, the bus depot was a travel center for the city of Minneapolis to be proud of. The original black and white checkered terrazzo floor is one of the most recognizable interior features of the club to this day. The bus depot is thought to be the origin of the girl in the green jacket. Some say she was the heartbroken girlfriend of a WWII soldier who was never going to return from the war. Feeling so lost and helpless at the news, she went up to the second level women’s bathroom and hanged herself in the fifth stall. Many have reported seeing her hanging there still.
Other accounts say the green coat is an army jacket, worn with bell bottoms. This style of dress would put the apparition in more the Vietnam era than WWII. She is also said to be seen on the dance floor with no legs. In fact, floating, legless dancers are said to be seen, en masse, in the main room having the time of their afterlives. Some say these revelers are the souls of the homeless who passed away in the bus depot while taking shelter within its walls.
Having personally been to both First Avenue and The Fitzgerald Theater, on numerous occasions, I can honestly confirm … absolutely nothing about the presence of anything supernatural in either location.
And I am not sure if that is a disappointment or something to be thankful for. I truly don’t know how I would react if I were faced with an actual supernatural experience of my own. I’ve spent so much time hoping and believing that magic and the afterworld exist, that I am not sure if I would feel excited and vindicated to find out it was true, or completely scared out of my mind. But isn’t that the fun of it all?
It’s the possibility of there being something beyond this realm, that no one can 100% confirm nor deny, that keeps us interested. As long as people have enough belief and imagination, there will always be these stories and urban legends being passed down for generations. And a world without that kind of belief and imagination, is not a world I want to live in.