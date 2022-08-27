There are very few subjects in existence that can inspire a great debate quite like that of music. In my opinion, there are three major reasons for this:

Hot Jazz for Decent People

The pavilion at St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park has proved a perfect venue for Hot Jazz for Decent People, which most recently played host to cover band Steely Ann. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Hot Jazz for Decent People 3

Steely Ann took the stage for the Aug. 5 edition of Hot Jazz for Decent People, which drew a crowd of around 300 people in St. Peter's Minnesota Square Park.

Megan Rolloff is an interior designer in Mankato, who lives in New Ulm with her doting husband Tom. She loves music, especially of the Minnesota variety, and now she writes about it. Reach her at megankrolloff@gmail.com.

