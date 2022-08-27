There are very few subjects in existence that can inspire a great debate quite like that of music. In my opinion, there are three major reasons for this:
• No special degree or qualifications are necessary to participate (case in point; gestures to self).
• The topics falling beneath that heading are virtually endless, and there is no actual right or wrong, allowing said debates to perpetuate into infinity and beyond
• And the best part — there is nothing life or death about it.
To a music head, there are few things more invigorating than a great debate over which album was most important to the development of a sound or what band blazed the path for all subsequent impostors to follow in their wake. But at the end of the day, everyone can shake hands, part ways, and live to spar another day. Undoubtedly, believing him/her/themself the victor.
Long story short, it’s fun.
But even that can spawn an interesting conversation: does music need to be artistically progressive and emotionally revealing to be taken seriously, or is fun-for-fun’s-sake just as culturally significant and important to the human experience?
And thus begins the debate of the cover band vs. the original band; does each deserve a space on the mantel of our musicology? My answer to this question is yes — a resounding yes.
Many great moments in my life have revolved concerts featuring original bands and/or musical acts: Bob Dylan, Cher, Adele (before she was an icon), and Lizzo (before she was an icon), to name a fraction of those. But, just as many good times and unforgettable memories have been made with friends and family at wedding dances, college parties and county fairs, that just would not have been the same without the quintessential cover band providing the soundtrack.
Not to mention, so many original bands are composed of former cover band members.
Believe it or not, the polished performers that you see at that big stadium show were most likely once awkward, gangly teens playing Nirvana and Blink 182 in the basement of whichever parents drew the short straw. Cover bands provide a way to learn, practice, and hone the skills needed to later make those significant contributions to our musical fabric. And then again, maybe your day job doesn’t provide the creative outlet you need. Playing in a cover band on the weekend can be a way to weave that into your life while putting smiles on faces.
One more point for the fun-for-fun’s-sake argument.
And to take this one step further, here enters the tribute band. According to my extensive research (a couple Google searches), a cover band and a tribute band are two different things. While all tribute bands are essentially cover bands, not all cover bands are tribute bands.
A cover band plays the music of any number of popular bands across many eras, while usually staying within a specific genre. Adhering to the original sound and intent of the song is not of utmost concern. These are generally the big radio hits that get everyone up and moving and having a good time. A tribute band pays homage to a specific band trying to honor their sound and musical flavor as closely as possible. This often involves playing much deeper cuts than is customary for a cover band.
So, what happens when a band elects to play the music of one particular band but gives it its own unique spin and sound? A kind of hybrid tribute band? Well, that was my assessment of the St. Peter area band, Steely Ann, after recently attending their first public performance.
Steely Ann is a play on the band Steely Dan from the (primarily) 70s and 80s. With Ann Rosenquist Fee (director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter) out front on vocals, the clever band name makes this pun-loving gal want to know more. Also in the band, Chaz Draper (father of previously profiled bassist, Liz Draper) on drums, Masa Ishikawa on keys, Craig Matarrese on bass, and Johnathan Moeller on guitar.
While yes, they do indeed play all Steely Dan material, having female vocals in the lead and a “jazzier” sound is what brings me to this “hybrid” theory. And to be totally honest, I think it was an improvement on the original. I am not a huge Steely Dan fan. Partially for lack of experience with their music, other than their best-known radio hits, and partially because their “yacht-rock” vibe is not-so-much my bag, baby.
But somehow, these subtle, yet significant adjustments to the music made all the difference. I was able to hear the music in a different way and gain a new appreciation. It seemed obvious that I was in the minority in the audience of about 300. Most were clearly seasoned listeners of the originals and were familiar with the deeper cuts. But we all seemed to be enjoying the evening with equal enthusiasm.
The performance was part of the Hot Jazz for Decent People music series that has been the ongoing endeavor for the Arts Center of Saint and Peter and KMSU for the last nine years. The last three years have been held at Minnesota Square Park Pavilion in St. Peter.
The new-ish (2019) pavilion was the perfect setting. A cool breeze blew through the outdoor venue, and there was plenty of space for all the camp chairs and mini-coolers necessary for a perfect Minnesota summer night. The event was free, though they did “pass the hat” for donations to the Arts Center, which, for my (brother's) money, is well worth it. Support local art.
While this particular series has come to an end, for this season anyway, there are undoubtedly many more outdoor music opportunities to be had. So, seize the day, my fellow northerners. The season that shall not be named is coming, and you will need those sunny memories of listening to great music with great friends to get you through it.