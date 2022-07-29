UPDATE

A few months back, I wrote about a truly homegrown film, “Sold Out”, that featured and utilized the talents of many local musicians and actors.  On July 26, the first single from the soundtrack will be released and available on all music streaming platforms. The song, “Don’t Wake Me Up”, appears at the end of the film. It is performed by leading lady Kelsey McMahon and was written by Kris Delmhorst.

This month, I had to write on theme, because I just couldn't resist combining two of my most favorite subjects on Earth; music and food.

From the Music Side - The Grand Kabaret.jpg

The Grand Kabaret is part restaurant, part music venue in downtown New Ulm.
From the Music Side - The Contented Cow.jpg

The Contented Cow has a beautiful view of the Cannon River in Northfield to go along with the food and music.

Megan Rolloff is an interior designer in Mankato, who lives in New Ulm with her doting husband Tom. She loves music, especially of the Minnesota variety, and now she writes about it. Reach her at megankrolloff@gmail.com.

