Caitlyn Smith, a Cannon Falls native who has penned hits for the likes of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor, is set to release the second half of her album High, which will become High & Low.
She’s performed in arenas, opening for George Strait, and headlined shows across the country, captivating audiences with her big voice and knack for creating raw honest songs. In the midst of everything, she’s building a home west of the Twin Cities and found some time between hair and makeup for her newest music video to chat with us.
Can you reveal what song you’re shooting the video for?
We’re going to try to shoot two videos today; one for a song called "Mississippi" and one called "Alaska."
Tell me how you became interested in music. I know you sang at church and I read that you wrote your first song at 8 years old sitting in your closet - love that visual.
Totally!
It was a very musical household. Both of my parents are music lovers. The radio was always on or my mom was always playing piano, my dad playing guitar and they loved music. I think their passion for it infiltrated my whole house.
You were inspired to try writing a song from hearing Alison Krauss?
The first cassette that I owned was Alison Krauss “Now That I Found You,” and I used to sit in front of my boombox for hours and flip that cassette back and forth and read the lyrics and just study those songs. That was the record that really ignited this curiosity and excitement about music in my heart. And it made me want to try writing and want to do that for my job.
When you were in middle school, you were in a band and you used to cold call venues? What kind of music did you play? What venues did you play at?
It was a band that originated from my youth group, so we were a Christian band, but where did we play? I would call different coffee shops in Red Wing, trying to think who else…different colleges.
I would call different youth groups and say ‘hey you guys have anything going on? Do you need a band?’ We were good church kids; just wanted to make some music. It was pretty cute.
Tell me about the decision to produce this album yourself.
I’m no stranger to the studio. I’ve been making records since I was 15 years old. When I moved to Nashville there weren’t any females in the producer chair that I knew of. I just assumed that’s a role for these dudes that make records and I’ll be over here singing.
It wasn’t until I started collaborating with a good friend named Jen DeSilvio, she's an incredible songwriter and producer from LA…she was so encouraging to me to try to step into that space. It was her encouragement and also the isolation of the pandemic where I was forced to do my own demos, that led me to the idea to produce this record.
It was something that was a little bit scary to me. I had never done it before. It seemed like a pretty big undertaking. But, I’m a big fan of doing things that are scary. Because in every situation that you put yourself in where you’re uncomfortable, where you’re a little bit outside of your comfort zone, it gives you an incredible opportunity to grow.
So that’s what I signed up for and that’s absolutely what I got!
What is life like on the road with two small kids?
[laughs] It’s just as crazy as you would think. We are so grateful that we get to bring the boys on the road. My husband plays in my band and we have an incredible nanny that we bring along.
They absolutely love it. To be able to give our boys an opportunity to see different places, meet different people while also getting to hear music every night. It’s so fun. It’s fun for all of us.
My oldest is turning into a little tour manager. He’s running around to the different band members asking if they need water and making sure our tour manager keeps everything in line. He’s already taking the reins. It’s pretty adorable.
Can you tell me more about how you decided to move back to Minnesota? You’ve been back for 2 or 3 years?
We were in Minnesota during the pandemic. We’ve had a chunk of land there for a few years. When the pandemic hit and everything shut down, we were on one of our daily walks and talked about maybe now is a great time to start building on our land.
So we packed up Nashville and moved up to the Twin Cities. It’s been a long process. I’m an optimist which is a bummer in a home build. It’s taken way longer than I had imagined. But we’re almost finished with our little cabin out on the west side of the Cities and I’m so excited.
Have you seen the clip of Garth raving about you [from the 2017 SXSW - Billboard interview]? When that happened, how did it feel?
I still can’t even believe that it’s a real clip, a real soundbite. But Garth and Trisha have really become good friends of mine over the last few years. They’ve cut a lot of my songs and I’ve sang on both their records.
So when I came to making this album there was a song on it called Mississippi that I heard a male vocal and I was curious if Garth would hop in on the song, so I sent him a text and he texted me back immediately and said ‘I’m in! Just let me know when and where’ so I’m excited to have a song with my buddy Garth Brooks on this new album. It’s pretty great.
What does your day-to-day look like?
My day to day has changed a lot since I signed my record deal six years ago where I really have to split my time between writing, interviews, performances, also being a mom of two, the juggle is real, trying to do all these things and different musical events around Nashville is kind of a typical week. It’s definitely crazy but I love what I do, so I can’t complain about it.
You’re juggling a ton of things, fun things.
It’s a lot of plates in the air, but I love all the plates!
Do you approach smaller venues differently than a big arena?
Absolutely! While I love playing on all different stages, in a stadium, in an arena, in a theater, I am a storyteller at heart, so the opportunity to have a little more space in my show to tell the stories and connect with these fans one on one, it’s something that I don’t get to do in a stadium, you know you’re kinda just playing the songs, you don’t really talk very much. I’m excited to break down a lot of the walls that get put up with a big show with the lights and the band and strip it down to just me.
What has been your biggest challenge as a songwriter and as a performer/singer?
One thing that I’ve been learning a lot in this season of life and through making this record was, to just be comfortable in my own skin. It’s taken me a lot of years to get to that place. I’ve always been the person who shows up to the party on full blast, always smiling, always happy, when maybe I was struggling inside or hurting inside. I think for a lot of years putting on a face really wore me down and was really exhausting.
Through the process of making this record has brought me to this place of being comfortable with being vulnerable, brought me to this place of being a mess. I don’t have it all figured out but I’m trying. Not acting like I have it all together. Social media has exacerbated this idea that everybody needs to post their highlight reel and act like everything is great. I’ve been really trying to undo a lot of that. I’m not there yet but I am trying for sure.
What are you aspiring to yet? If anything?
My hope and dream is that I can continue to make real honest raw music for the rest of my life, music that inspires me and inspires other people. Also balance is always at the top of my list of things I want to find; striving for balance to be a good and present wife, and mom. But then also still check off the things on my bucket list. Hopefully I can model and teach my kids that you can do anything you put your mind to.
Well I think you’re doing a great job at that.
Caitlyn’s new album High & Low will be released April 14 on Monument Records, available wherever you get music.