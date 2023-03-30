Caitlyn Smith, a Cannon Falls native who has penned hits for the likes of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor, is set to release the second half of her album High, which will become High & Low.

Cannon Falls resident Caitlyn Smith is a prolific songwriter and a popular artist in her own right. 
Caitlyn Smith is preparing to release her new album, "High & Low."
