Hoping to look “boo-tiful” throughout October, or do you merely want to be “fall-bulous” this autumn?
Either way, Southern Minnesota is brimming with unique boutiques and has secondhand stores galore, all of which are fantastic resources for the perfect seasonal outfit — or a scary good Halloween get-up.
Stylin’ good fun
Say you want to look up-to-the-minute and on trend. Ali Urness, of Mankato’s The Blackbird Boutique, has the answer to that desire in one short, comfortable word: flannel.
“Flannels are huge for fall,” said Urness, 29. “That’s been true for a while, and it’s continuing.”
Urness is staying on trend by repurposing flannels using tie-dye and spritzes of bleach, techniques she’s also applied to denim.
“That updates them from old thrifted flannel to something with a little more edge,” said Urness.
Sherpa-lined flannels offer even greater comfort and a bit more heft for chillier days.
“And you can always add a vest, because vests are also very ‘in’ and are great for layering,” said Urness. “Vests are easy to take on and off when the temperature fluctuates, and there are lots of variations — denim vests, puffy vests, dressier longer vests in sweater-like fabrics or suede — they’re just really nice for layering in the fall.”
At the Rare Pair in downtown Northfield, manager Beret Froehle is also high on flannel, as well as the seemingly ubiquitous “shacket,” a combination shirt/jacket that, like weekend drives to view fall colors, is in peak demand.
“We have a good selection of jackets in all different lengths and weights,” said Froehle. “They’re really cozy, easy to layer and you can go for either a dressier or more casual look.”
Froehle mentions that featured color palettes include mustard yellow, navy, jewel tones — and plenty of plaid.
“We also have some great chunky sweaters in classic charcoal, oatmeal and more muted blue tones,” Froehle said.
If you want to hear Urness’s rich laugh, just ask her about jeans.
“Denim has been very confusing for a lot of people lately,” Urness freely admitted. “Flair denim is back, and so is high-waisted denim — which I think is staying because, man, do those high-waisted ones suck you in nicely. I try to keep a variety in stock to suit everyone’s taste, and my advice is to wear the style of denim you feel most confident in.”
Rare Pair’s Froehle concurs that denim is “making a comeback,” while the stretchy, tighter fitting theme epitomized by leggings is on the decline.
“But it’s not the skinny leg denim,” Froehle cautioned. “We’re seeing straight, wide, flair, high-rise and button-front denim, and some with patches, rolled up cuffs and different types to go with boots or flats.”
Speaking of boots, the Rare Pair staff confirm that short booties are holding their own even as wedge-heeled boots are past their recent heyday.
“There’s been more of a switch to the chunkier stacked heels, and the taller boots are coming back again—they were out for awhile,” said Froehle.
Shades of gray are “increasingly important” in footwear, Froehle confirmed, while brown, black and camel are still common.
But get ready to use your head, because another body part has drawn tons of fashion attention lately. It’s not your imagination; more and more people are bedecking their pates with hats.
“Wide-brimmed felt hats are the thing,” said Urness. “And they come in a lot of colors, with tan, maroon and olive being really popular for the wide-brimmed hats, but I also have them in black, brown, navy and white.”
The Blackbird Boutique even has adjustable wide-brimmed hats — a helpful feature, since head sizes do vary.
“People really like the adjustable options because they are very accommodating,” said Urness.
Not into the wide-brimmed look? Then go for a pom on top.
“The knitted pom hats with fuzzy balls are the alternative,” said Urness. “They come in every imaginable color and are really nice for matching with fall outfits or winter jackets.
“And the ones I carry have soft fuzzy linings,” she continued. “They make affordable gifts. You can’t go wrong for sizing, plus I have kids’ sizes as well.”
The Rare Pair, too, boasts “a ton of pom hats,” according to Froehle, and “some very cute wide-brimmed hats for women.”
And menswear (footwear, flannels, pants, sweaters and more) is also in ready supply at The Rare Pair, which just began offering Patagonia products of all kinds.
“We’re glad to have a selection fo that for fall for both men and women,” said Froehle.
Urness remains bullish on scarves, whether lightweight or blanket-style. She enjoys scheduling “wine nights” when she demonstrates numerous ways to tie and wear scarves.
Mostly, Urness, who knows what it takes to look “in the moment,” urges women of all ages and sizes to dress for their own best selves.
“Wear what you are drawn to and what makes you feel happy and comfortable—not what other people expect,” said Urness.
Scaring up a Halloween look
It’s not too early to begin putting together your Halloween outfit; in fact, some might say the clock started ticking over a month ago.
A spokeswoman for Ragstock in Mankato’s River Hills Mall indicated that shoppers have been on the prowl for howling good costumes for weeks, with some customers having begun gathering garments and accessories even months in advance of the pumpkin-stoked holiday.
Although the Northfield Ragstock location closed in the past year, leaving both townies and area college students at a loss for their usual Halloween go-to, the Mankato site is bursting with stock to help create practically any costume one can dream of — Boy Scouts, doctors and other medical professionals (think lab coats — or lab coats doused with fake blood for a “mad scientist” image), witches, cheerleaders, “Stranger Things” characters, ‘50s bobby-sock girls — you name it and someone is planning it.
If you act fast, another frighteningly good area source for one-of-a-kind Halloween gear is the Minnesota Renaissance Festival (3525 140th St. West, Shakopee), which has its last three days of the 2022 season from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Long-time Renaissance Festival enthusiast Michelle Parsneau, Mankato, is a salesperson for the Boss Wench clothing brand at the fair.
“Really, the Renaissance Festival is like a big shopping mall, with so many types of costumes you can purchase there,” said Parsneau.
Some customers may appreciate knowing Boss Wench is a California-based company, which makes all its products in the U.S.A, Parsneau shared.
Parsneau rattled off a short list of costume ideas to purchase in either bits and pieces or in full at the Renaissance Festival: pirates, vampires, royalty (prince, princesses, kings and queens), knights, fortune tellers, peasants, troubadours, “Game of Thrones” characters, Scotsmen, mermaids, fairies, Mother Earth, gods/goddesses, Dr. Who characters, Disney villains, cavaliers, musketeers, magicians and wizards.
“If you can imagine it, someone has done it,” said Parsneau. “The Renaissance Festival is a fantastic place to find ideas; it really gets your mind going.”
Of course, budget-minded shoppers might prefer the tried-and-true route of second-hand stores, Goodwill outlets and the like. Other people’s cast-off hats, belts, ties, shoes, jackets, sweaters, shirts and lingerie are easily—and often inexpensively—repurposed into someone else’s winning Halloween ensemble.
“People are very clever,” said Parsneau, “and at Halloween, it’s fun to see them share their creativity.”
Check it out
For fall fashion or Halloween outfits, consider these spots in the Southern Minnesota Scene neighborhood:
The Blackbird Boutique: Find the pop-up shop on Oct. 14 at the Scheels Wellness Expo at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato; on Oct. 31 at Indulge Salon & Tanning, 1713 Commerce Drive, North Mankato; and on Nov. 12 at the Mankato National Guard Armory. Visit The Blackbird LLC on Facebook for the shop’s new brick-and-mortar location in October.
The Rare Pair, 401 Division St. South, Northfield
Lilly and Rose Boutique, 211 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna
Graif Clothing, 202 W. Bridge St., Owatonna
Jan’s Thrift Shop, 1822 Western Ave. NW, Faribault
Church of St. Peter Thrift & Consignment Store, 401 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter
Her Happy Place, 217 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter
The Thrifty Parrot, 507 Water St. South, #3, Northfield
Goodwill: 2100 Grant St. NW, Faribault; 2024 Adams St., Mankato
Third World Friends Thrift, 530 Second St., Kenyon
The 207 Curiosities, 207 S. Main St., Le Sueur
Treasures in Town Thrift Store, 206 S. Main St., Le Sueur
Hands of Friendship Thrift Store, 27980 Koeper Ave., New Prague
Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center: 1810 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna; 201 Star St., Mankato
WEM Common Thread Thrift Store, 126 S. Second St., Waterville
The Bearded Mermaid Bazaar, 309 Division St. South, Northfield
Spirit Halloween, 1850 Adams St., River Hills Mall, Mankato
Halloween Express, 201 Sioux Road, #100, Mankato