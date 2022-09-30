Hoping to look “boo-tiful” throughout October, or do you merely want to be “fall-bulous” this autumn?

Blackbird Boutique Flannels

Ali Urness of Mankato's Blackbird Boutique suggests flannel shirts are hot (and comfy) for fall, even with edgy tie-dye or bleached accents. 
Rare Pair

The Rare Pair is an ever popular destination in Northfield. The team at the retail store has all the advice on fall fashion in 2022.
Blackbird Boutique Fall Season

Clothing stores in Southern Minnesota, like Blackbird Boutique pictured here, are stocked up for the fall.
Costumes

Ragstock is a popular option in the area for Halloween looks. There is no longer a location in Northfield, but there still is one in Mankato.
Boss Wench Renaissance Festival

The Boss Wench store at the Renaissance Festival is a unique option for a Halloween look. But shoppers should act fast, as the store is closed with the festival Oct. 2.

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

