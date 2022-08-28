If you’ve been to a metropolitan city in the last few years, you may have seen a growing trend in alternative, eco-friendly transportation. E-scooters, a less expensive and electrified mode of travel have been growing in popularity — and for several reasons.
With increased global awareness on health, wellness, and the need for alternative, eco-friendly transportation, several E-scooter companies have taken flight throughout the globe. The majority of these (Lyft/Lime) found their niche in densely populated metropolises, where they intend to provide top quality service to residents and riders within these areas.
But one California-based rental company knew they could have the edge on smaller markets, making micro-mobility accessible to all residents within a said community, including towns with less than 10,000 residents.
Bird, a California-based scooter rental firm, has recently launched a booming business in heartland communities, such as New Ulm, Marshall, Albert Lea, Mankato and Owatonna.
The city of Faribault is currently in the process of working to implement Bird scooters into their community, too. But it is a bit of a process, according to Deanna Kuennen, communication and economic development director for the city.
She said, “Our City Council is very excited to be working with Bird to develop and execute an E-scooter memorandum — designing and implementing rules and regulations specifically geared towards scooter rentals. While the city anticipates there may be hiccups during their open period of trial, such issues will, in turn, improve and solidify the requirements needed to meet the needs of our community, as a whole.”
Flying in
While Bird e-scooters have been prominent in larger cities, such as St. Paul, since 2018, Bird’s newest efforts focus on broadening their client base to suburbs and smaller cities, as e-scooter competition increases. Bird saw the need for sustainable mobility, stretching far beyond big cities. Lower population densities in smaller communities meant fewer public transit options and limited access to personal transportation beyond gas powered cars.
In partnership with local officials and community organizations, Bird is proudly providing micro electric vehicles to residents and riders in all size communities in more than 250 cities globally. And they were the first operator to do so.
“Climate friendly transportation must be accessible in all cities, especially towns with less than 10,000 residents,” said Bird’s Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Rebecca Hahn.
“Reducing carbon emissions on a global scale, by offering alternative eco-friendly transportation, is critical to the success in achieving this goal,” she added.
Bird is designing successful, no cost to the city, micro-mobility services; meeting their needs as a community, and democratizing access to electric vehicles for everyone.
Some scooter rentals require you to park at docking stations throughout the city. Bird lets you take, and leave, their scooters anywhere in the city.
Bird scooters are sustainable, affordable, and easily accessible. Their scooters are made with recyclable materials and are easily maintained. With no cost to the city, the majority of revenue made on scooter rentals goes back into the community.
Offering eco-friendly transportation options, reduces carbon emissions within the community, reduces road traffic and noise pollution and encourages less use of fossil fuels globally, as such resources become more difficult to retrieve.
Electric mobility encourages healthy lives and increased community involvement. More people have the opportunity to socialize throughout the community and take part in outdoor activities, such as utilizing trails and lake paths, keeping individuals active and encouraging community involvement.
Getting acclimated
In Albert Lea, the city is riding into its second season with Bird, and feedback has been widespread.
Kathy Malakowsky, community engagement and enrichment director for the city of Albert Lea, has lived in the community for most of her adult life and sees the implementation of the scooters as a positive one for all ages.
“Albert Lea has a very strong history of outdoor parks and recreation throughout our town, and much of the community connection happens around Fountain Lake. With 5 miles of pedestrian friendly sidewalks, this gathering spot attracts all ages, including young adults," said Malakowsky.
She added, "Micro-mobility options are very popular for young adults, as they tend to be too old for the playgrounds. The scooter trend encourages healthy community involvement, and maintaining healthy choices among all ages when it comes to transportation, healthy body, and healthy mind."
Bird, along with 100 scooters, landed in Albert Lea in May 2021 and has been a pleasing success, according to Malakowsky. During their fist season, Bird riders made close to 6,000 scooter trips throughout the city, riding more than 15,000 miles. E-scooter rentals reduced CO2 by 2.12 metric tonnes (a tonne is equal to 1,000 kilograms), according to the city.
The use of this alternative transportation is in accordance with a global action plan: building sustainable transportation, resilient to climate changes, and preserving the earth's fossil fuel reserves.
As with any transportation utilizing roads and bike lanes, scooter transportation provides a safe way to get around for those without other options. They do, of course, come with rules.
Riders must obey standard rules of the road, and helmets are greatly encouraged. Access to E-scooter rentals can be activated by phone app, a QR code on the scooter and a credit card.
When finished, riders can leave the scooter at their destination, and the onboard GPS will alert the fleet manager to retrieve it, if someone doesn't pick it up before that. Many cities are implementing local ordinances for scooter rentals, laying out basic rules.
As with bikes, scooters should not be ridden on sidewalks, but can be used on paved bike trails. As with standard rules of the road, do not park scooters blocking driveways or ADA accessible entries. And just as with any other mobile transportation, watch for pedestrians, giving them the right of way.