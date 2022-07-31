When the occasion or mood calls for an upgrade beyond the completely casual, it isn’t always easy to think of the right place to go.

Redemption Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a savory entree available at Redemption in Faribault.
Redemption wedge salad

A wedge salad at Redemption
Redemption Bloody Mary

A loaded Bloody Mary with a chaser is among the specialty cocktails awaiting customers at Redemption.
Ranchero Supper Club

Seafood at Ettlin's Ranchero Supper Club
Torey's Restaurant

Servers at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar, one of downtown Owatonna’s most popular establishments, pick up orders for their waiting customers.
Fine Dining - Reunion Northfield

Reunion in Northfield offers some high end food items.
Lacey's Kitchen & Cocktails - Heather & Steven

Co-owners of Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails Steven Lacey and Heather Thram behind the bar. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

