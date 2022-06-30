Raise a glass — or two — in celebration of the season and a reduced preoccupation with COVID worries that pushed social gatherings off the table for a couple rounds.
Luckily for Southern Minnesotans, the region is stocked with a trio of enterprising, resilient distillery operators who have persisted in their craft despite those recent challenges.
Whether you’re in the mood for a tumbler of barrel-aged rum, a spiked slushy or a champagne-like spritzer, they’ve got you covered and stand ready to serve, both indoors and out.
Fun, relaxation and locally sourced spirits are close to home. C’mon; what are you waiting for?
Loon Liquors, 1325 Armstrong Road, Suite 165, Northfield
If you love supporting businesses that love supporting other local businesses, Loon Liquors is a business you’ll love supporting.
The Northfield-based distillery, the brainchild of co-owners Simeon Rossi and Mark Schiller, released its first product in 2013 and has been going all-out in partnering with and promoting other Northfield-area producers and organizations ever since.
“We work with 10 to 12 different farms for our organic herbs, botanicals and fruits,” said Rossi, citing Little Hill Berry Farm as its source for blueberries and elderflower, Open Hands Farm for dill and Northstar Aviaries for honey and B & T Farms for 100% certified organic wheat and barley, among others.
“It’s really important to our ethic, and putting down roots in the community, to work as much as we can with local partners.”
Over the years, Loon Liquors (which already boasts an extensive cocktail menu) has created unique cocktails for the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Neuger Communications and the Northfield Arts Guild, to name a few of the businesses and non-profits with whom they’ve collaborated.
“We’ve done some different charitable collaborations as well,” said Rossi, mentioning their participation in the Cannon Valley Clay Tour. Clay cups filled with Loon Liquors cocktails were sold to benefit the Cannon Valley Watershed Partnership.
But if you’re just here for drinks and giggles, you’ve also come to the right place.
From 4 to 10 p.m. each Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Loon Liquors' grassy cocktail garden (now in its second year) beckons with picnic tables, glittering lights and flowers. A pop-up cocktail bar makes for convenient outside ordering, and the presence of Scotty’s Whole Hog BBQ means you can fill up on burgers Friday evenings or revel in smoked briskets, ribs and appetizing side dishes on Saturday.
“We have a beautiful area,” said Rossi, adding that Loon Liquors is also open each Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.
“The outdoor seating area accommodates folks who are still a little uncomfortable being inside, and we have games and non-alcoholic options that make it a really nice, kid-friendly place to be.”
A new summer cocktail menu is now in play, featuring light and refreshing cocktails—but if aged rye whiskey flights are more your style, Loon Liquors has what you want.
“We released our three-year-old barrel-aged whiskey about two months ago and sold all of our to-go bottles in the first weekend, but we still have flights,” said Rossi.
“We’ve been getting wonderful feedback on that spirit and will release another two or three batches of barrel whiskey this fall.”
Loon Liquors' liqueur line—cleverly dubbed Lac Coeur—tempt with flavors like ginger (“Ginger Lac Coeur mixed with ginger ale creates a really delightful experience,” said Rossi) elderflower (he recommends their Mid-Cilantro Night’s Dream cocktail, a blend of cilantro and elderflower liqueur), coffee (made with cold-press concentrate, syrup with cocoa nibs, vanilla, a little molasses and evaporated cane juice sugar) and blueberry.
“Our blueberry Lac Coeur has nearly a pound of blueberries per bottle and a beautiful deep purple color that makes for a rich blueberry flavor,” Rossi said.
During the pandemic, the Loon Liquors guys turned all of their production to hand sanitizer, which they supplied to many southern and southeastern Minnesota first responder departments and also to Abbott Northwestern, FedEx and Amazon.
They offered to-go cocktail kits and sold bottles of spirits, but despite the support of Northfield and surrounding communities, Simon agreed they’re glad things are looking up.
“It’s really nice to feel like there is optimism in the air again,” he said.
“Seeing the joy on folks’ faces, the reunions of people who had been apart for a couple of years, puts a lot of optimism in me.
“But it’s nice to have these outdoor spaces where people can feel really comfortable being together and enjoying themselves. Now, more than any time in the last two years, it’s feeling really good,:
Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery & Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota
Take it from California transplant John Taylor, Chankaska’s head winemaker and distiller since 2018: Minnesota is a great place to be.
“One of the big benefits of living in Minnesota is that we embrace the seasons as they come and go,” said Taylor.
“That gives us something to play with in the craft spirits and winery—so it’s apple- or mulled wine in the fall, more cocktails with gin, rum or vodka in the spring—and last summer we introduced ‘adult milkshakes’ using our North Forest Kreme liqueurs.
“There’s always something around the corner, and that allows us to keep our cocktails really interesting and showcase different products throughout the year.”
For instance, on July 1 Chankaska launches its new espresso-flavored North Forest Kreme.
“We have a new espresso-flavored martini that’s ready to rock and roll in our cocktail lounge.”
Their spiked milkshakes were a huge hit last summer, Taylor affirms.
“When people saw one go by on the patio, they’d ask, ‘Where can I get one of those?’” Taylor said.
“They pretty much sold themselves, and that was fun to watch. Our other cocktails are all themed either to our spirits or to Chankaska.”
One Taylor heartily recommends is Chankaska’s Blood Orange 75, made with Chankaska’s award-winning Equinoce Extra Dry sparkling wine.
“That won the Minnesota Governor’s Cup for the best Minnesota wine at the International Cold Climate Wine competition in May,” said Taylor.
“It’s a sparkling wine made in the traditional champagne method, and our new assistant wine maker said, ‘It reminds me of French champagne,’ and I said, ‘It SHOULD.’”
Taylor observes that cold-climate grape varietals are particularly well suited to crafting sparkling wines.
“They make fabulous dessert wines and are prime brandy materials as well,” he noted.
Chankaska also delivers a tasty twist on the typical Moscow Mule with its Mosher Mule. Instead of vodka, the Chankaska version features its aged apple brandy.
“Our full-time tasting manager and chief cocktail mixologist has great inspiration when it comes to designing cocktails and he’s true to the spirit in which the cocktail is based,” said Taylor.
Complementing Chankaska’s cocktails, kreme liqueur shakes, wine and spirit flights is a food menu with items like flatbread pizzas, charcuterie boards, crab cakes and stuffed mushrooms.
Live music on the patio is a weekend evening draw, and since Chankaska is open daily (12 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday), there are some weekday surprises.
“One of our busier times is Wednesday afternoon, when we see a lot of off-duty school teachers here enjoying themselves and their co-workers in a fun setting,” Taylor said.
He is still “floored,” he says, by the amount of sparkling wine Chankaska sells during the summer months.
Despite the pandemic-fueled supply chain issues that have made it particularly challenging for places like Chankaska to acquire glass for its wares, Taylor guarantees the Chankaska tasting room and patio are carefree spots to spend a few hours this summer.
Said Taylor, “Our patio is a great way to enjoy the celebratory mood of sun and summer.”
10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, LLC, 28 4th St. NE, Faribault
On an expansive patio a mere block from the Straight River’s banks, numerous tables easily accommodate eager patrons, hanging floral baskets perk with color—and a Creamsicle cocktail, spiked with 10,000 Drops’ own Blood Orange Vodka, has just been set in front of you.
Ah. Your summer is served.
“Summer is the time to take advantage of all of this in Minnesota,” said Jake Hvistendahl, co-owner of 10,000 Drops along with partners Pat Jacobs and Rob Kruchoski.
“The season’s very short, and though there are people still sensitive to the pandemic or who have health issues that make them concerned, we know that outdoor events are pretty safe.
“And we try to gear most of our activities to being outdoors during the summer, which is where most Minnesotans want to be now anyway.”
With live music from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, food trucks with appetizing sustenance on site much of the time and, according to Hvistendahl, a “super dog-friendly” environment, one of 10,000 Drops’ summer slushies (a Key Lime gimlet, perhaps, or maybe strawberry daiquiri or orange whip is more your style) seems like a great drink with which to kick back and cool off.
Fresh off their four-year anniversary celebration of mid-June, the 10,000 Drops crew is relishing the summer patio season even while looking ahead to their next big thing.
“We are in full gearing-up mode for the first release of our four-year-aged bourbon and dark rum in October,” said Hvistendahl, pointing out that four years is the longest aging process of any Minnesota distillery to date.
Meanwhile, 10,000 Drops is concocting new cocktails and offering specials throughout the summer. In addition, kids or teetotalers can enjoy a lively selection of non-alcoholic cocktails, and young and old alike are welcome to engage with games or chalk on-site.
“It’s a pretty laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere with lots of comfy seating,” said Hvistendahl of the 10,000 Drops vibe.
Like other area distilleries, 10,000 Drops struggled its way through the pandemic’s darkest days, striving for flexibility and adaptation.
“One summer, only our patio was open and we served cocktails through a side window,” said Hvistendahl.
“But we managed to keep all our staff intact.”
Hvistendahl, Jacobs and Kruchoski are best friends who have been working together from the days of distilling in a garage, watching the spirits emerge drop by drop (thus…10,000 Drops).
“There are long hours and challenges, like with any other small business,” said Hvistendahl.
“But it’s flexible and we can be social with our customers,” he added, mentioning they receive strong local support from the Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield areas. They also draw from Rochester and Iowa, as well as from random passers-by on Highway 60 or I-35.
While the glass supply—a supply-chain casualty— is an on-going issue (“Last year we waited 10 months for one type of bottle, but it is improving,” said Hvistendahl), patience remains a necessary virtue for distillers.
“50% of the product we’ve made in the last four years has gone into an oak barrel while we’re doing all the work and absorbing the costs,” said Hvistendahl.
“It takes a lot of time, grit and patience when you can’t immediately hit the market with your product, but we’re very excited to finally release the stuff this fall.”
The 10,000 Drops website (10000drops.com) is an excellent resource for locating schedules of bands and food trucks this summer.
“We’ve been very busy the past three to four months,” Hvistendahl said. “People are itching to get out, go to events and be social, so I hope it will be a really good summer.”