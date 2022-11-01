buffalo scene (6).jpg

A bison calf nursed (right foreground) on a sunny October afternoon at Minneopa State Park. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)

Bison are beautiful.

buffalo scene (1).jpg

This sign greets visitors to the Minneopa State Park bison range. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (2).jpg

Signs posted at the entrance to the Minneopa State Park bison range offer guidance to visitors. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (3).jpg

A mother cow and her calf graze with the historic Seppmann Mill on the bluff in the background. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (4).jpg

An illustration depicting how the bison herd at Minneopa State Park is free to roam its 331-acre range, obviously moving at times within inches of visitors’ vehicles. It is vital for visitors to abide by the posted rules at the park, which require guests to remain on the road, stay in their vehicle and proceed cautiously and quietly throughout the bison range. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (5).jpg

Beneath a clear blue sky in early October, contented bison grazed—as they do for as much as 12 hours a day—and were seemingly unconcerned about their position relative to the Bison Road that snakes through the 331-acre bison range at Minneopa State Park. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (7).jpg

A bison cow and her devoted calf crossed the Bison Road amidst careful motorists at Minneopa State Park in early October. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)
buffalo scene (8).jpg

Visitors may enjoy a very up-close-and-personal view of the genetically pure American plains bison herd at Minneopa State Park. This bison walked peacefully within a few feet of a driver’s open window while walking down the road on which motorists are required to stay. (Jane Moore/Guest Contributor)

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments