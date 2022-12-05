Thankfulness as a constant state of mind is something that takes practice to realize. As our national holiday of Thanksgiving is so recently behind us, I would challenge each of you to continue the gratitude you felt and displayed last week, and use it to catapult you into 2023.
At the Paradise Center for the Arts, we have a lot to be thankful for. All of the staff and board members are healthy and happy in their personal lives and professional lives, and we are grateful to be a part of a community that wholeheartedly supports the arts.
The members of our arts community made possible the dream to raise the funds for a digital marquee, and we are beginning to fundraise for an endowment fund and new seats for the auditorium. We are grateful to our arts family for making this a reality.
At the PCA we use gratitude as a catalyst for growth. We won’t be sitting on our laurels celebrating our accomplishments; we will use this momentum to help us continue to move our programming and facility in the direction we desire. Our board of directors continues to grow and change as we constantly seek fresh ideas and create committees open to community members interested in becoming involved at the Paradise.
I am currently actively seeking out the best artists, instructors and performers for our art center for the 2023/2024 season and love to be able to provide entertainment that is familiar and also experiences that expand our audience’s artistic knowledge.
Being grateful means taking the time to celebrate the wins! I invite you to be creative in doing so. Take the photos of your happy family, (even if you don’t love the angle of the shot). Hang your professional awards on your walls in your office. Congratulate your team with a party or special treat. Paint, sculpt, write, sing, perform … it all is a way of expressing gratitude! Get involved in your community.
Being involved even on the smallest level will help you to gain a new appreciation for the realization that many hands make light work. Being involved also gives you the opportunity to really experience the gratitude others in the community have for your contributions.
As we launch into the last month of 2022, let’s all remember how far we have come. I hope that 2023 brings all of you the joy and prosperity that you dream of, because now that we have the momentum, the sky is the limit.
Happy Holidays from the staff, board of directors, educators, artists, and volunteers at the Paradise Center for the Arts. We are so very thankful for you.
Heidi Nelson is the executive director of the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.