Summer is finally here and so is the new season for many art centers.
Most of you don’t realize that our programming season runs from July 1 until June 30 of the following year. This means that our staff has been working on booking shows, creating classes and organizing gallery exhibits for over a year before you ever see them! It’s a lot of work, but we love what we do and the anticipation of a new season always brings excitement and joy.
Summer can be the same way for most folks. As hearty Minnesotans we live for these few months of sunshine, flowers, outdoor barbeques, boat rides and time to relax with our friends and family. We all know that saying about ‘best laid plans’, but planning really is the secret to creating fabulous experiences. How are you planning your summer season?
We have lots of entertainment lined up for you with two theater shows, multiple live concerts, a children’s theater camp and performance, and many creative art classes as well as beautiful gallery exhibits all under one roof. Like the other area art centers, we hope that you think of us during these warm summer months as another opportunity for fun and creativity.
Here at the Paradise we are working on creating a more enjoyable experience in our auditorium by installing acoustic panels with the help of Acoustic Associates. It was absolutely amazing to hear the difference just a few of the panels have already made. We can’t wait for the project to be finished and to hear the first show on June 11.
These panels will mean that the spoken word will be easier to understand during theater performances and the sound won’t need to be so loud during the concerts. We hope that you let us know how you like the changes.
Another thing we are working on is the installation of a digital marquee. Manually changing the marquee during the summer months isn’t quite as brutal as it is in January, but still is just as dangerous. Having the ability to showcase our sponsors by putting their ‘name in lights’ will be an honor for us, but being able to highlight all of the current shows, classes and gallery exhibitions will be good for our community.
So, no matter how you are spending the summer, I hope that you have planned well and have a safe and fun season.
See you at the show.
Heidi Nelson is the executive director of the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.