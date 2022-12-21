With each new year there are new artistic possibilities and adventures. The Owatonna Arts Center’s baby grand will have classic romantic music performed by Jacob Pfeifer. The concert is on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
He is a senior at South Dakota State University majoring in Piano Performance and Computer Science. His playing has received recognition, including Music Teachers National Association and the Young Artist Competition, the South Dakota State University Concerto-Aria Competition, and and the Minnesota Music Teachers Association Piano Contest.
The gallery will open an exhibition “Driftless Waters” by artist Kevin Ihrke on Sunday Jan. 8. The public is invited to meet the artist and view the oil painting exhibition from 1-4 p.m. The painting exhibition will run through Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. Ihrke is inspired by the natural beauty of everyday life in Minnesota, particularly the driftless areas. His work often depicts clouds, bluffs and backwaters of the Mississippi River Valley as well as the plains of central Minnesota.
Tom Alvarez is a photographer and will be showing work in the gallery Feb. 5 through the Feb. 26. Alvarez states – “ I photograph because there aren’t words for what I see.”
The public is invited to a live performance by the ‘Poor Nobodys’ with their original score for a Swedish silent film on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Hall.
The ‘Poor Nobodys’ have received a 2022 Creative Support grant from the Minnesota State Arts board to tour a live performance with their musical score accompanying the screening of the silent film “A Man There Was” based on the Henrik Ibsen epic poem.
Silvan Durben is the artistic director at the Owatonna Arts Center.