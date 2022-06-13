As Minnesotans, we enjoy each season with the gifts they give us.
Our gardeners open their yards so that we can enjoy the delicate smells, colors and all the natural splendors, and bounty that only nature can provide. The Secret Garden Tour at the Owatonna Arts Center is Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets at Kottke’s Jewelry or at the OAC. The Secret Garden Tour is self-guided, and wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
The July exhibition is “Pi to 100 Places.” Ann E Judkins is an artist that has worked in various media. She has been a painter, potter, and photographer. She said, “Pi to 100 Places is the interface of math and art. It is a piece of infinity displayed on a gallery wall: a quantity of numbers in space, precision mixed with abstraction formula mixed verses randomness, a piece that demonstrates the immeasurability of infinity. The 101 small paintings and other works created over a two-year period, are not only a piece of infinity, but also a finite piece of my life. Several of the pieces reflect events that occurred in my life those two years."
You don’t need be a mathematician to enjoy this series of paintings. “Pi to 100 Places” opens on July 5 and runs through July 31.
Minnesota Landscapes by artist Andrew Judkins will open in the gallery on Sunday, Aug. 7 and run through Aug. 28. Andrew stated, “When people look at landscape paintings, their emotions are easily reached. Such is our connection to the earth. When people see a landscape painting, they look at the land, nature and scenes they may pass daily in a new light. I’ve found these reasons for painting landscapes over the years. But the honest truth is that I paint landscapes because they drew me like magnetism. They are simply what I enjoy painting the most, and have the most natural ability at rendering. Painting itself is that way for me as well—I’m naturally drawn to the process of painting."
The Owatonna Arts Center welcomes you to view the gallery exhibitions, the historic building and grounds, and the Orphanage Museum. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Mondays and holidays.
Silvan Durben is the artistic director at the Owatonna Arts Center.