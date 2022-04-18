We all look forward to spring when the snow melts and the world turns green with sprouting blossoms and the songs of birds.
At the Owatonna Arts Center, spring brings the 69th annual Steele County Art Exhibition. Like spring, there is a fresh start and new life. The galleries will have some of our favorite artists that have been creating for years, and there are also new artists showing.
It is always a surprise to learn that one of your friends is an artist and that there are other artists among us. Stop into the center May 1 through May 29 to enjoy the 69th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition. Mother’s Day is May 8, and you are invited to the opening reception from 1-4 p.m.
Roger Randall and Mary Barnard Randell gave the Arts Center an engraving named “Canna Flaccida” by artist Pierre-Joseph Redoute. You are invited to view this beautiful engraving and learn the history of the piece and the artist that created it. Roger Randall will be speaking May 15 at 2 p.m.
This is the year of the Tiger, and if you have wanted to try your hand at oriental brush painting, Dee Teller will be offering a sumie calligraphy workshop. The calligraphy workshop will focus on LOVE and TIGER. The workshop is June 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.. The cost is $75 per person and includes supplies. To register for the workshop, contact the Arts Center at 507-451-0533.
In keeping with a nature theme, Kristin Maija Peterson will be showing large scale drawings, watercolors, stories, and quotes reflecting on these thoughts as it relates to ourselves, climate change, and our inter relationship to all living things. The title of the exhibition is ‘Children of nature find your wonderland’.
You are invited to an opening reception on Sunday June 5 from 1-4 p.m. to meet the artist enjoy some refreshments. Kristin Maija Peterson will give a gallery talk at 2:30 p.m.
Silvan Durben is the artistic director at the Owatonna Arts Center.