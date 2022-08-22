As the seasons change and the carefree summer days dwindle, and we move into autumn, it is a great time to try something new. Art classes and workshops are a lot of fun even if you are not good at it. Beginners often call it spinning, throwing clay on the wheel.
The professional makes it look so easy. That lump of clay in the hands of a master potter transform it into a beautiful and usable piece. Even if your first attempt is a messy pile of mud it is about the experience. Learning is a process, exploring and figuring things out.
One gets to better understand the art form and media. There are so many organizations that offer classes. Sign up; who knows? You might find a new passion in life and new friends. There are so many art media to try, and excellent instructors willing to share their knowledge.
Some think of architecture as the highest form of art. It is a three-dimensional sculptural form that can be embellished in many ways.
Allan Shefland is a photographer that looks at buildings, their many shapes and lines seeing the details of lines, shades, reflections that are abstractions of space. The title of his show says a lot. “Architecture Abstract."
He is a lifelong learner. He is currently taking a photography class. The instructor has had him consider themes that run through his work and which pieces should be positioned to one another. To tell the story. The Art as well as how it is displayed is important to the experience. His exhibition opens on September 10th and runs through October 2nd. Meet the artist on September 10 from 1-4 PM in the gallery.
Yes, it is autumn, the season of rich colors, and Mary Welke paints images of trees. They are seen in all their glory and color changes. The exhibition opens Oct. 9 and runs through Nov. 15.
Minnesota has many individuals that are recognized nationally and some internationally. Adolph Dehn, an artist from Waterville is one of those noted individuals. We welcome you to a talk given by Jeff Jarvis about Adolph Dehn, his life and his art. He was a contemporary of Wanda Gog who wrote and illustrated “Millions of Cats.” A few of Dehn's works from the center’s collection will be on view. The talk is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
Our stately hall has been silent for far too long; the room will vibrate with music again. Our Steinway piano is excited to have Kenneth Huber play works by Chopin. You do not have to make the long drive to the concert hall and pay for parking to enjoy classical piano, and it is free. The concert is Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.
Save the date for Scottie Miller, musician extraordinaire, playing Oct. 8. Check website for updated details: oacarts.org.
The concert, “Sound Field – Music of our Time,” will feature works by 20th and 21st century composers on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn about new composers and enjoy an afternoon of music.
The season of gift giving will soon be here; artists and fine craftsmen wishing to be a part of the Owatonna Arts Center’s Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale should contact the OAC.
Silvan Durben is the artistic director at the Owatonna Arts Center.