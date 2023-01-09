Happy New Year. Fresh starts, new opportunities, big ideas, hopes and dreams … Wishing you all the best in 2023.
The big ideas, hopes and dreams of our community can often be found in our youth. They bring energy, perseverance, wisdom, ideas, and passion to most everything they do. Here at the Northfield Arts Guild quality experiences by and for youth happen daily. This could not be more evident right now as our Purple Door Youth Theater takes the stage for their production of Disney’s Newsies, Jr. The show opened on Friday to a sold-out house and is nothing short of spectacular in talent, message, and production value.
The show, directed by Northfield’s Rachel Haider, follows a story that has young people seizing the day and the opportunity to leave a legacy and create positive change. The young thespians and technicians display amazing talent and ardent professionalism but beyond that they tell a story of just what youth are capable of accomplishing. Life imitates art and this professionalism and leadership by young people can be evidenced regularly in all areas of the Guild.
We currently have two outstanding young people as voting members of our board of directors. Both are Northfield High School students who offer balance, perspective, input, and ideas into each and every board meeting. In their first four months on the board they have offered great ideas for fund development, community engagement, member relations, and board policy and procedure — each of these ideas is taking root and moving forward.
We are also happy to unveil our new Guild Youth Council. Middle school and young high school students will meet together with some adult support to help lead and drive youth programming at the Arts Guild. We can’t wait to see what students will plan and deliver for other young people in our community. We look forward to seeing our art studio, clay studio, dance studio, and galleries filled with student work and a large, vibrant youth presence.
Speaking of spaces filled with student work, join us in February for the Northfield All-School Art Show where young visual artists display their talent and showcase the high level of art instruction our schools deliver. Our Imagination Celebration Family Event will take place during the all school show on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10am-2pm. All are welcome to visit the gallery, enjoy open art activities, refreshments, entertainment, and more.
We are thrilled to support youth in all areas of the Northfield Arts Guild and realize fully the reciprocal nature of that investment. Young people inspire us to hope more and think bigger. Youth help us realize our vision and mission each and every day. As adults, we lean into the goals of creative youth development and are determined to focus on youth voice at all times as we provide powerful learning and relevant experiences.
Our community is in for a treat as we enjoy one more sold-out weekend of Newsies, Jr. on the Guild Theater stage. As the character of Teddy Roosevelt says at the end of the show to the youth of the story, the Newsies, “You have laid claim to the world. The future, in your hands, will be bright and prosperous.” Indeed it will be.