Here at the Northfield Arts Guild we are constantly gratified by our community members who give their time and talent to elevate the arts and engage the community on a regular basis.
Each seed planted to this regard creates a healthy, vibrant community and grows strong, creative community members. Recently over 300 artists, musicians, sponsors, and community members came together to support the Guild at Art and All That Jazz. Thank you.
It was an overwhelming sight to see this collection of people who all care deeply about planting seeds for a garden that they may never fully see harvested. This garden is a vibrant, beautiful arts community that is ever-evolving and lives in perpetuity elevating our neighborhoods with health, wholeness, kindness, love, and a creativity that is beyond our imagination.
Whether intentional or not, every creative act, every moment of imagination and expression in a certain and specific place, contributes to that place’s shape.
Some might argue that these are challenging times with uniquely disparate ideas, all laced with an absence of kindness and a sense of overwhelm. The arts are a medium for communication, a way of connecting people, and a means to an end.
They allow us to build social capital and metaphorical bridges. The arts allow us to overcome and give us true hope. The arts add meaning to everyday life… they are something we can grab onto in our quest for all that is good, and cling to when we are uncertain.
We aim to plant these important seeds and provide opportunity for cultivation each and every day at the Guild. Our new catalog of educational opportunities is available and you will find so many interesting classes and opportunities to enrich your creative practice or engage your imagination.
We have theater this summer with Shakespeare’s "The Winter’s Tale" in Central Park opening July 28. We are currently hosting honors art students in 11th and 12th grade in our gallery, each with a unique and engaging body of work. We look forward to a gallery show of professional artists invited to the Guild opening June 5.
We invite you to the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra outdoor concerts on June 2 in Northfield and June 3 in Red Wing. We are thrilled to welcome you to the reboot of our 411 concert series beginning again on June 17 at the Guild Theater.
You will find the Guild and its people at Pride in the Park, at Hispanic Heritage Days, at Defeat of Jesse James Days with our annual Riverfront Fine Arts Festival.
Everywhere you look, the Guild and the people who support the Guild are planting seeds and cultivating creativity while engaging others with the distinct hope of making this community all that it can be and the most livable, creative, connected, and inclusive place possible.
Every seed of creativity and art-making that gets planted sends out roots of strength and stability, and shoots and leaves of change, hope, and an energy that will outlive us all. Thank you to each person that shares their time, their talent, and their resources with the Guild or with another art-making or art-producing organization.
We are grateful for you, exist to serve you, and offer as many seeds of creativity as we can to ensure that all that you plant will be harvested one day in a brighter, and more perfect community.
Happy summer, and see you at the Guild.