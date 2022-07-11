The Northfield Arts Guild is a member-supported and member-driven organization. We rely on our members for their ongoing support and are able to provide much of the artistic programming we offer because our members have been vital in supporting it and offering input and engagement to make it a reality. We could not do what we do without our members.
That being said, we would love to engage more people throughout the region in membership at the Guild. Later this summer, we will roll out a new membership program that simplifies our offerings, creates space for trial membership, removes financial barriers to membership when appropriate, and retools our member benefits.
Did you know that member-driven organizational research shows that a wide swath of people in the United States feel that the top three things they can do for local arts and culture organizations are, in this specific order — become a member of the organization, donate to the organization, visit the organization. Membership matters.
Joining an organization by way of membership is the best thing that people in the US believe they can do to support an organization’s mission — even more than making a donation.
We need you as friend and member to keep the arts alive throughout the region. Your membership at the Northfield Arts Guild makes you a “Guildy”. Show the world that you support the Northfield Arts Guild and the creativity alive in our communities. Become a Guildy today.
Our goal is to ensure that everyone can call themselves a Guildy. When you become a member, you allow the Guild to create even more programming and increase the impact that the Guild can make on our community. Members support our exhibitions, education programs, theater productions, outreach and engagement efforts, and so much more.
When you become a Guildy you join a group of artists and arts enthusiasts whose overall philanthropic support creates opportunities for all, allows creativity to thrive in our community, and preserves the legacy of our 63-year-old Northfield institution.
Thank you, in advance, for becoming a member today. Call us at 507-645-8877, check the website at northfieldartsguild.com, or email at info@northfieldartsguild.org to become a member. We are, indeed, a member-driven organization and would be nothing without you.
Our members, patrons, and friends are in for a treat soon as Peter and the Starcatcher opens on the Guild stage on July 15 and runs through the 24th. This swashbuckling, comedic romp is the grown-ups prequel to Peter Pan. Before Peter Pan, before Wendy, before Captain Hook … "Peter and the Starcatcher." Call, click, or come in to our Division Street box office to get your tickets today.
Members and others can also enjoy a new gallery show, "Natural Aesthetic: Functional Art," as it opens July 13 in the Guild’s Main Gallery. Stop by and see our new exhibition where utility meets artistic expression. The show runs through Aug. 20.
Our members and those throughout the region can also enjoy our educational offerings and artistic programming year-round. Visit our ceramics studio, enjoy adult paint nights, register for children’s classes, stop by Open Art, celebrate concerts in the park, and peruse our lovely artist gift shop at any time. Our doors are open. We welcome you in and hope to see you and add you to our membership rolls in the weeks ahead.
Membership matters. Become a Guildy today.