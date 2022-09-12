No matter who you are or your age and stage in life, we are somewhat ordered by the academic calendar and September brings with it a sense of fresh starts and new opportunities. Many of you have family members headed to their first days of college, high school, the empty nest, retirement, middle school, or preschool – but no matter who you are or where you’re headed, we’re lucky that the learning and the fun never stop.

Andrea Sjogren is the executive director at the Northfield Arts Guild.

