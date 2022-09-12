No matter who you are or your age and stage in life, we are somewhat ordered by the academic calendar and September brings with it a sense of fresh starts and new opportunities. Many of you have family members headed to their first days of college, high school, the empty nest, retirement, middle school, or preschool – but no matter who you are or where you’re headed, we’re lucky that the learning and the fun never stop.
The Northfield Arts Guild has a vast educational program and looks forward to the learning that lies ahead. The Guild is your partner as you think about re-stocking your own backpack or school bag this fall...
Consider a sharp new pencil and fresh notebook for our Poetry Slam or Drawing with Accuracy class; a new paint set to paint the town with our Paint Like the Masters, Adult Paint, or Animal Portraits class; new gym shoes for morning Zumba or evening Pilates in our studios; and a potter’s tool kit for exploring the wide variety of ceramics, pottery, and wheel-throwing classes in our clay studio. Interested in a foreign language? We’ve got you covered with our many dual language classes. Want to join the orchestra? Take a voice lesson? We’re here for that. Favorite subject always lunch? Watch for our many artist lunch-and-learns coming to you this year. Need a field trip for fun and enjoyment? Stop by the Main Gallery on Division Street for engaging, unique, and thought-provoking gallery exhibitions throughout the year or get tickets to our theater season or music productions. Are you a history buff? The Guild’s gorgeous history book is hot off the press, celebrating 60+ years of art making and community building, and for sale in the Guild shop on Division Street. Interested in afterschool? We’re ready with Open Art, Youth Council, a program called Kids Spin Through the Arts, park and neighborhood activities, and more.
As the school year begins, gather up your lunch money and consider a gift to the Guild. We could not do what we do without your ongoing support. Pack a ruler to measure the influence of your donation or the impact of the organization on the quality of life in town. Interested in clubs and extracurriculars? Become a ‘Guildy’ today as you join or renew your membership. We are a member-driven organization and are counting on your participation. Join a committee, volunteer, or teach a class.
The Guild is ready. Take a look inside our fall education catalog, check out our new theater season line-up, see our planned concerts and music, and view our galleries and community art exhibitions. Let September be your time of new learning and new commitments. We welcome you to our organization as lifelong learners, supporters of the arts, and engaged citizens. Our doors are wide open and the welcome mats are out. We are here to provide you with opportunities of every kind as you head “back to school” for the 22-23 year.
September is here. Grab your school supplies, and let’s go.
Andrea Sjogren is the executive director at the Northfield Arts Guild.