I recently had the great fortune of visiting both Washington DC and New York City on a trip out east and, of course, my favorite parts included the broad and widely accessible arts and culture opportunities available at every turn. I had time to spend at the Kennedy Center in DC and ample time on the grounds at Lincoln Center on the upper west side of Manhattan as well.
The Kennedy Center, a living memorial to our 35th president, is filled with performing and visual arts opportunities for all people each and every day – from Broadway tours, to the National Symphony Orchestra, to free concerts on the Millennium Stage – The Kennedy Center has something for everyone.
Likewise, Lincoln Center serves as home to twelve world class arts organizations on its campus. In the midst of the famous companies and grand performing arts halls, Lincoln Center also boasts an amazing, grassroots Community Engagement focus that opens doors to the arts for all people throughout the five boroughs of this dynamic city.
These organizations and culture centers, while unique unto themselves and the city they reside in, exist to fulfill a common mission. In the words of John F. Kennedy, “The life of the arts is far from an interruption, a distraction, in the life of a nation; is close to the center of a nation’s purpose; and is a test of the quality of a nations’ civilization.”
Upon the founding of Lincoln Center in the late 1950’s, John D. Rockefeller III said “The arts are not for the privileged few, but for the many. Their place is not on the periphery of daily life, but at its center. They should function not merely as another form of entertainment but, rather, should contribute significantly to our well-being and happiness.”
In our own community and microcosm of the world, the Northfield Arts Guild strives to be a beacon of creativity for our community too – a place that shines bright with artistic opportunity and one that breaks barriers, opens doors, and provides a place for all people. The Guild hopes to contribute greatly to well-being and happiness, lives not on the periphery but in the middle of daily life, and is close to the center of our community’s purpose. These ideals have fueled the Guild for 63 years.
We work with intention to be accessible and relevant to today’s audience and, as always, invite you to be a partner in this effort. We welcome you as member, supporter, and friend. Join us and help create a community where the arts fuel vibrant growth regularly.
To that end, join us in the Guild shop or in our Main Gallery for the annual Fine Craft Collective – spaces set aside with beautiful artistic wares for holiday shopping but also those which elevate our artist community and provide opportunities for all. Visit our Up Gallery and Satellite Galleries where you will find inspirational and beautiful works by community members, friends, and neighbors. Enjoy open art and diverse musical guests at the Guild during Winter Walk on Dec. 8.
Get tickets to our Holiday Show with local Drag Artist, Mrs. Moxie, appearing on the Guild stage on Dec. 2 and 3, or purchase tickets to the Purple Door Youth Theater production of Disney’s Newsies, Jr. opening on Jan. 6. Looking to hone your artistic practice, try something new, or meet new people? Look no further than the wide array of arts classes and community engagement events. A new catalog will be available at the end of December and classes will be posted on our website soon.
We welcome everyone from the neighborhood, community, region and beyond to join us on the journey of placing the arts at the center of daily life and ensuring that the arts are not for the few, but for the many.
Happy Holidays – see you at the Guild.
Andrea Sjogren is the executive director at the Northfield Arts Guild.