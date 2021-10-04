Our Newest Gallery Exhibition
Wednesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop in to see our newest gallery installations, featuring artists like William Bukowski, Jay Schlie, Bethlehem Academy students, Shawn Bagley, and more. We have a combination of multiple different mediums such as photography, sculpture, pottery, oil painting, and others. Many of these pieces are available for purchase and would love to find a place in your home!
Studio ARTour
Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Paradise Center for the Arts will be one of the studios featured in this year's 2021 Studio ARTour. Our location will feature artists Julie Fakler, Char Johnson, Dianne Lockerby, and Ron Hammond. For more information visit studioartour.com.
Comedian C. Willi Myles
Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Faribault’s favorite comedian C. Willi Myles returns to the Paradise. Known as “America’s Everyday Comedian,” C. Willi has been combining his quick wit and a great sense of humor to deliver high-energy, side-splitting shows for all ages. From sharing the stage with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and The Beach Boys, to playing small theater venues, like the Paradise, C. Willi’s non-offensive humor and stories that pull from everyday life have made him a fan favorite with sell out shows from coast to coast. Member $20/ Non-Member $25/ Student $15.