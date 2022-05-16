Listen, I don’t care if it’s not your best work, or you’re not really an artist, or you’ve always wanted to be an artist but somebody said that was a silly idea, or you’re an artist of such purity that you cannot possibly assign your work a monetary value, or you don’t have time to figure out the hours you’ve invested multiplied by an hourly rate and all that other math required to come up with a practical price, or you don’t need the money, or you need the money so badly that the 70% commission of your sale price won’t possibly make a difference, or you don’t have time to fill out the whole form, or you don’t have a pen. Nope. Don’t care.
This time, when you bring us your art for the annual exhibition of work by Arts Center of Saint Peter members, you’re not allowed to mark it "not for sale."
This brand new bossy rule was born out of candid conversations with a few member artists last summer, who, when pressed about why they insisted on marking their perfectly sellable work “NFS,” answered with one or more of the explanations above.
And I get it. The Arts Center certainly supports humility, pragmatism, not wanting to do more math than you have to, all of that. But we’re also a nonprofit organization that relies on revenue from art sales. So when an artist exhibits work they’re not willing to sell, sure, it’s a grand display of Midwestern modesty, but it also uncharitable bordering on not-nice. And we can’t have that. So this year, when artists deliver work for the annual member exhibition, we’re strongly suggesting — ok, demanding — that the work is for sale.
Can’t stand to part with it? Price it at a billion dollars. Or, like one artist did last year with a beloved sculpture, price it equal to a mortgage payment which guarantees that it probably won’t sell, but if it does, you’ll be thrilled versus heartbroken. Can’t figure out a price? Hand us the pen, look away, we’ll do the dirty work. Can’t see the value of pricing your tiny throwaway drawing at, say, ten bucks? Take a look at our financials (we’ll happily provide them upon request), where you’ll see that every single dollar spent or gifted to us matters.
The collection period for art work is Wednesday, June 15, through Saturday, June 25, during gallery hours (Wednesday through Friday 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m.). Artists are encouraged to bring one or two pieces of visual or literary art, and visual art needs to be installation-ready, which means it’s got to have some kind of hanging mechanism attached to the back or instructions for how to display it. There’s no fee to enter, and the show is not juried. Other fine-print details and paperwork are online at artscentersp.org. Not a member, or your membership has lapsed? You can take care of that right then and there, when you bring us your work.
As always, we can’t wait to see what you’ve accomplished, no matter how accomplished you consider your artist-self. We’re proud of you. So proud, in fact, that we think your creative soul-barings and masterpieces and experiments and doodles are worth some cash in your pocket and ours. See you at collection time, and then again when the gallery is bursting with work for sale, July 1 through Aug. 27.