Do the approaching holidays roil you with panic, due to the many handmade gifts you have yet to finish?
Are you weary from the ups and downs of falling in love with a new medium, buying materials, starting a project,
putting it aside to attend to daily life, longing for time to get back to it, admitting to yourself that it’s not really a matter of time, now, is it, it’s more like motivation, and suddenly here you are (again), teetering on the brink of existential artistic dread?
The Arts Center of Saint Peter is here for you. We’re proud to offer a full menu of options for assuaging guilt and dread, so you can enjoy the holidays with a clear conscience and a genuine, non-strained smile.
Option One, for Those Who Are Panicked Over Unfinished Handmade Gifts:
Stock up on handmade jewelry, knit and woven wearables, woodwork, photography, and prints from our buy-and-take exhibition on display now through December 23. Featured artists are A.J. Aburto (St. Peter), pottery; Shelley Caldwell (Delavan), prints; Randy Dinsmore (Mankato), wood; Rachel James (St. Peter), pottery and prints; Shorty Johnson (St. Peter), photography; Larissa McConnell (St. Peter), jewelry; Charlie Putnam, St. Peter, pottery and paintings; and Emily Stark (St. Peter), photography. Artists receive 70 percent of all sales, and the Arts Center retains 30 percent to support programs and operations.
Sure, this doesn’t get your own original projects finished, but it does support a local artist and your local Arts Center. As a bonus, you can pack up whatever tools and materials were involved in the project you meant to finish, and donate them to the Arts Center for us to share with the community when we host free art-making activities at gatherings like the Rock Bend Folk Festival. Yarn, fabric, thread, needles, tiny mosaic tiles, colored sand, quilling paper — whatever it is, we’ll take it. In return, you’ll receive an in-kind gift receipt and the ebullient joy of being momentarily project-free.
Option Two, for Those Whose Projects Are So Far From Completion That You Don’t Even Know Where to Start:
Just go ahead and make a straight-up gift to the Arts Center, in your name or in the name of someone you wish to impress. We humbly suggest the following gift levels, depending on how much karma you feel you need to buy:
UNWAVERING HOPE that you will indeed return to at least one (1) of your projects-in-progress: $20.
FRESH FOCUS to figure out exactly where you left off: $50.
WILD CONFIDENCE in your vision (additional costs may apply for SUFFICIENT FOLLOW-THROUGH): $100.
Of course, you can also name your own amount and premium. All gifts are tax-deductible, and when you donate to a small organization like the Arts Center, honestly, every amount makes a difference.
Technically that’s only two options, but we’re still calling it a full menu because it covers most of what plagues the well-intentioned artist or crafter this time of year. We’d love to see you at the reception for the exhibiting artists on Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m., featuring refreshments from the Cheese and Pie Mongers and holiday music curated by KMSU DJs. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday - Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Arts Center is closed on Thanksgiving Day, and from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6.
Thank you for being a part of the Arts Center community. And, whether or not your conscience needs it, thank you for considering a purchase or a gift.