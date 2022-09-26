ACSP Scene

Well, wow, look what I made at Stitch Witchery: A Drop-In Sewing Circle at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. There’s actually no sewing involved in this maxi-earring; you just pay attention to where the seam is and cut like there’s no tomorrow. (Photo courtesy of the Arts Center)

As Arts Center of Saint Peter director and an amateur social scientist, I can pretty much tell you that people fall into one of two categories: 1) those who sew, and 2) those who collect fabric and have great intentions to sew, but lack the designated workspace or time or encouragement to make it happen. The Arts Center proudly serves both types. Our new sewing circle, Stitch Witchery, convened for the first time last week, and after about ten minutes of conversation and appreciating each other’s visions — a circle skirt from fabric featuring glitter bats and cobwebs; a dusty pink blouse with a tragic laundry stain on the sleeves, therefore in need of amputation; a drum major/circus ringmaster jacket from the perpetually going-out-of-business Rick’s Consignment, in need of new buttons and some loving general maintenance — we fell into a mostly-silent humming zone of pinning and cutting and ironing and “what-if”-ing. I think that last part alone is worth the $10 drop-in fee. Where and when else can you sit around a well-let table with friends and strangers, oooh-ing and ahhh-ing about what could be done, minus any pressure to actually do it? That’s not to say nobody got things done, last week. I myself came up with a new way to repurpose pants that no longer fit, in the form of no-sew feather-inspired earrings. Need some? Bring your pants and your angst and your open mind next Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Ann Rosenquist Fee is the executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments