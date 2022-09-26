Well, wow, look what I made at Stitch Witchery: A Drop-In Sewing Circle at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. There’s actually no sewing involved in this maxi-earring; you just pay attention to where the seam is and cut like there’s no tomorrow. (Photo courtesy of the Arts Center)
As Arts Center of Saint Peter director and an amateur social scientist, I can pretty much tell you that people fall into one of two categories: 1) those who sew, and 2) those who collect fabric and have great intentions to sew, but lack the designated workspace or time or encouragement to make it happen. The Arts Center proudly serves both types. Our new sewing circle, Stitch Witchery, convened for the first time last week, and after about ten minutes of conversation and appreciating each other’s visions — a circle skirt from fabric featuring glitter bats and cobwebs; a dusty pink blouse with a tragic laundry stain on the sleeves, therefore in need of amputation; a drum major/circus ringmaster jacket from the perpetually going-out-of-business Rick’s Consignment, in need of new buttons and some loving general maintenance — we fell into a mostly-silent humming zone of pinning and cutting and ironing and “what-if”-ing. I think that last part alone is worth the $10 drop-in fee. Where and when else can you sit around a well-let table with friends and strangers, oooh-ing and ahhh-ing about what could be done, minus any pressure to actually do it? That’s not to say nobody got things done, last week. I myself came up with a new way to repurpose pants that no longer fit, in the form of no-sew feather-inspired earrings. Need some? Bring your pants and your angst and your open mind next Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
We serve the clay-curious and sometime-sketchers, as well, with a slate of new events this fall and winter. Here’s the whole deal:
STITCH WITCHERY: A DROP-IN SEWING CIRCLE WEDNESDAYS 5-7 p.m., Sept. 21 through Jan. 27. Join seamstress Bianca Wilson and sewing enthusiast Ann Rosenquist Fee for this drop-in community studio experience. Bring your projects in progress, or just the spark of an idea and some fabric. BYO refreshments and any special notions you’ll need. We’ll provide machines, thread, shears, pins, irons, cutting/planning space, scrap fabric, and inspiration as needed. Not a class, but Bianca and Ann will gladly help you plan and troubleshoot. Must be 21+. Meets upstairs at the Arts Center. No advance registration, $10 drop-in fee.
MEET A POTTER @ OPEN CLAY STUDIO Come visit with our resident potters as they work. Observe a variety of techniques and approaches to creating in clay. Studio Manager Juana Arias hosts and facilitates a hands-on experience in clay, so come prepared to get your hands and clothes dirty. Open studio participants do not keep what they make. Must be 16+. Second Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. in the Arts Center’s clay studio. Suggested drop-in fee: $5.
URBAN SKETCHING WITH MICHAEL CALLAHAN, THREE SATURDAY DROP-IN SESSIONS: Sept.24, 3-5 p.m.; Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Explore urban sketching with Michael Callahan as your guide. This drawing practice capitalizes on the portability of watercolor and ink, while emphasizing speed and freshness over realism. Must be 18+. Meets at the Arts Center, first in the lower gallery, then the group will hit the sidewalks. No advance registration, $10 drop-in fee.
Don’t sew? Don’t do clay? Don’t draw? Not an artist? That’s what you think. Join us.
Ann Rosenquist Fee is the executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.