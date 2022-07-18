Sometimes a person just wants to show up and get a little encouragement to keep plugging away at the dish towel they’ve been embroidering for the past eighteen months. Sometimes, like especially when a pandemic is almost but not quite in the rear-view mirror and everybody’s weary and commitment-wary, a casual creative meet-up is just the boost we need.
It’s definitely what we at the Arts Center of Saint Peter need, to re-energize our teaching artists and get excited about using our facility to its fullest. (Arts Center fans and followers will recall that we’d just assumed full occupancy of our three-story building right smack when the world shut down, creating somewhat of a fiber arts apocalypse vignette in our sewing-weaving-knitting studio.) Here’s what we’ve got planned to bring us all together:
Saturday, Aug. 20, 2-4 p.m. starting at the Arts Center and then strolling the streets, Urban Sketching with Michael Callahan. Urban sketching capitalizes on the portability of watercolor and ink, while emphasizing speed and freshness over realism. This class will include a discussion of image theory, followed by plenty of hands-on experimentation as we venture outdoors throughout downtown St. Peter. Suggested drop-in fee is $5-$10, no advance registration.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 2-4 p.m. at the Arts Center, Sewing Show-and-Tell with Bianca Wilson. Got a sewing project in the works? Bought a bunch of fabric on clearance and don’t know what to do with it? Bring your project, your questions, and an open mind. Wilson will facilitate “speed show-and-tell” for participants to share about their work-in-progress. Leave with fresh inspiration and some new sewing friends. Participants should have some sewing experience but expertise is not required. Suggested drop-in fee is $5-$10, no advance registration.
We hope you’re as excited as we are about getting back into the swing of things. Which, to get quantitative about it, is exactly the amount of excitement required for these casual, no-advance-registration, no-RSVP-required, low-key events. Whether you’ve got a long-suffering art project that needs to be put out of its misery, or you’re on the brink of greatness and just need a few minutes of focused encouragement, or you just want to hang around a bunch of creatives and see what rubs off, we’d love to see you around, starting this Saturday.
Ann Rosenquist Fee is the executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.