9-Apr The Rebel and the Stranger "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 507-332-7372 7-9 p.m. "The Honky-Tonk Rebel Mario Carboni and The Stranger Norm Hamlet – Merle Haggard's pedal steel guitarist and band leader of 49 years - have teamed up and with the combination of Mario’s unstoppable piano performance, his soothing vocals paired with Norm’s legendary steel guitar mastery that they have blended into an amazing show that delivers a true classic country evening. Norm will share some of his favorite memories of the decades he toured with The Hag and The Strangers. Both Mario’s and Norm’s hands will be projected on to a large screen during the performance so everyone gets to enjoy a close up look of the magic that is happening on stage! The Old Country Boys will be warming up the stage for an epic evening of all your classic country favorites on one stage. In-person ($30) or livestream ($15) tickets available. https://go.evvnt.com/761262-0
10-Apr Spring Jordan Food Truck Festival "First Street West, First Street W First Street West, Jordan" 3-9 p.m. Takes place on First and Water streets in downtown Jordan. Food trucks/vendors include: Cookie Dough Bliss, Fatbellies BBQ, Lakeside Lemonade, Delia's All-in-one, The Pickled Pig, Minne-scoop-ta, Sumo Eggrolls, Ettlin's Cafe Field Kitchen, El Jefe, Pizzaria 201, The Cave Cafe, D's Kitchen, Samurai Teppanyaki, MN Marshmellow, Ipierogi, Sandy's Grill & Italian Ice, Granite Rock Pizza, The Big Red Wagon, Comfort Smash Foods, Becker's Snow Cones and Cotton Candy, The Droolin' Moose, KCM Eggrolls, and Phat Phil's Mini Donuts. Downtown business will also be open with specials. https://go.evvnt.com/761353-0