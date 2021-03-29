3-Apr Easter Egg Drive Thru by Rescue 55021 "2007 Grant St., 2007 Grant St., Faribault" 507-334-3913 1-3 p.m. "Easter is here, and while we're not yet business as usual in these parts, you can still enjoy some tradition. Rescue 55021 is hosting a drive-thru Easter egg giveaway. Each child will get a goody bag with candy filled Easter eggs to enjoy. Kids can wave hello to some special friends — “Rudy” the dog, “Fiona” the cat, and, of course, “Hoppy” the bunny, who will all be passing out the goody bags to kids. Everyone stays in their cars. Pictures can be taken upon request." https://go.evvnt.com/758695-0
4-Apr Adult Easter Egg Hunt "Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery, & Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota" 507-931-0089 12-6 p.m. "For those looking for something a bit more adult-themed this Easter, look no further. Chankaska is celebrating Easter with a free adult Easter egg hunt. Anyone 21 or over can hunt, starting at noon until all eggs are found. Eggs have discounts/prizes. It's one egg per person, and eggs will not be re-hidden." https://go.evvnt.com/758712-0