Scene 25 Years of Harmony.jpg

29-May 25 Years of Harmony "Harmony Park, 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove" "10 a.m.- May 31, 1 a.m." "Celebrate one of southern Minnesota's most popular music venues in the 21st century. Over the past 25 years, the Harmony Park oak forest has brought people together and endured. Celebrate with Useful Jenkins, Big Tasty, KC Band and more. Tickets start at $10. Buy online." https://go.evvnt.com/787497-0

Scene Eve of Destruction.jpg

29-May Eve of Destruction "Elko Speedway & Drive-in Theater, 26350 France Ave., Elko New Market" 5-9 p.m. "This one is all noise and intense visuals for the folks who like chaos and mayhem. Eve of Destruction features school bus races, a Timberworks lumberjack show, drifters, spectator drags, racing, monster trucks and live music. $15 general admission for adults, $5 for 12 and under." https://go.evvnt.com/788287-0

Reach Scene Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or valleyeditor@apgsomn.com. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments