29-May 25 Years of Harmony "Harmony Park, 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove" "10 a.m.- May 31, 1 a.m." "Celebrate one of southern Minnesota's most popular music venues in the 21st century. Over the past 25 years, the Harmony Park oak forest has brought people together and endured. Celebrate with Useful Jenkins, Big Tasty, KC Band and more. Tickets start at $10. Buy online." https://go.evvnt.com/787497-0
29-May Eve of Destruction "Elko Speedway & Drive-in Theater, 26350 France Ave., Elko New Market" 5-9 p.m. "This one is all noise and intense visuals for the folks who like chaos and mayhem. Eve of Destruction features school bus races, a Timberworks lumberjack show, drifters, spectator drags, racing, monster trucks and live music. $15 general admission for adults, $5 for 12 and under." https://go.evvnt.com/788287-0