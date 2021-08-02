5-Aug Present Laughter "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" "7:30 a.m.- Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m." "Mark your calendars for Noel Coward's classic semi-autobiographical and entirely zany comedy, presented by The Merlin Players. Shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights." https://go.evvnt.com/846725-0 info@paradisecenterforthearts.org
5-Aug Giant Days Le Sueur "8 p.m.- Aug. 8, 5 p.m." "Starting with a teen dance Friday night, Giant Days features music each night, plus a 5k, a carnival, an arts and crafts fair, a magician, activities and tournaments, a parade, food trucks and beer." https://go.evvnt.com/846744-0 lesueurgiantdays@gmail.com