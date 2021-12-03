Welcome to the first feature of Southern Minnesota Style. This will be a fashion column that offers trends, advice, and all things fashion related to a Southern Minnesota lifestyle.
First off, I would like to introduce myself. I was born and raised in Mankato, where I found at an early age my love of fashion, drawing and sewing my own clothes. I went to college at the University of Wisconsin, Stout, graduating with a degree in Apparel Design and Development (now called the Fashion and Retail program). During college, I interned for designers in New York, Los Angeles, and assisted at London Fashion Week. After college, I started my own collection, selling at boutiques in Minneapolis for quite a few years. I now have a full-time job, which has taken away from designing as much as I’d like, but I still design and draw when I get inspired. This column is my way to connect my roots of Southern Minnesota and my love of fashion to hopefully bring some inspiration for discovering the excitement of curating personal style to the readers.
As we are transitioning into the holiday season, so let’s focus on what we will be wearing to our upcoming gatherings. We might be seeing some friends and family for the first time in a couple years, so we want to look great while feeling comfortable.
I recommend taking an inventory of what you have in your closet currently. We do this usually in the spring, but it’s also great to do at the end of the year to re-evaluate what you wore and loved during this year, and what you did not. Pick out the holiday outfit contenders, and try them on again. We change shape from time to time (and that’s perfectly OK!), so we want to make sure that how we remembered the clothing item fitting before, still in fact does.
If it doesn’t fit anymore, we put it in the give-away pile without judging ourselves, and find something fun and new to wear. I recommend only holding onto clothing that makes you feel your best. If something doesn’t fit right, is looking worn or stained, or serves as our “skinny jeans” for when we lose those 5-10 pounds — it’s got to go. Every time we see those items, we end up consciously or unconsciously turning negative. We don’t want any extra negative feelings around us, so it’s better to discard them.
Layers are always key in Minnesota. We might be traveling through a bitter cold snow storm on the way to grandma's, and when you get inside, the heat is cranked up to 85. Always plan for both of those.
Matching sets are very fashionable right now, and would be perfect for those layering options. Find a ribbed cardigan sweater set with a matching sweater pants or skirt. Pair it with some gold hoop earrings or your favorite festive earrings. This is the ultimate cozy but put together look. The great thing is, sweater material is stretchy so that extra helping of pie will have a little more room, wink wink.
A shacket is also a great trendy layering option. If you haven’t heard that term yet, it’s a combination of the two words shirt and jacket. It’s a thick button-up, meant to be the outer top layer of your outfit. This could go over a shirt, sweater, or even a casual hoodie and paired with denim or leggings. If you want to dress it up, you could pair it with the latest trend of faux leather pants.
Most of all, pick an outfit that makes you feel confident and festive, while still being comfortable. Plan out those layers, as temperature changes are bound to happen. Most of all, having a great holiday outfit planned means you will do less thinking about how you are looking and more time being in the present moment soaking up the joyous holiday season with loved ones. Happy Holidays!