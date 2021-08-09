11-15-Aug Blue Collar Festival Faribault "13th Annual Blue Collar BBQ and Arts Festival welcomes you to Faribault, where the town is hosting the biggest block party in the state. It's live music, food trucks, family activities and more." https://go.evvnt.com/851643-0 faribaultfestival@gmail.com
12-15-Aug Nicollet County Fair "Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St., Saint Peter" "All weekend long, enjoy carnival rides and games, food trucks and beer, music, 4-H show, grandstand demo derbies and other events, classic car shows, master gardener presentations and more." https://go.evvnt.com/852812-0 nicolletcountyfair@gmail.com
16-20-Aug River Bend Ramble "River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault" "A main event dinner and program Friday night, followed by a number of activities in the following days, including an hour walk around the center, campfire trivia, and music on the prairie featuring Jivin' Ivan and the Kings of Swing." https://rbnc.org