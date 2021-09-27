1-2-Oct Shadows at the Crossing "1851 N. Minnesota Ave., 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter" "6:30-8 p.m." Meet personalities who lived in the Traverse des Sioux area over 160 years ago. Local actors portray their spirits by telling dramatic and humorous stories about their lives and experiences. https://go.evvnt.com/898962-0
2-Oct Harvest Fiber Festival "Harvest Hill Acres, 7477 400th St., Dennison" "9 a.m.- Oct. 3, 3 p.m." "Sheep will be grazing on their pastures, llamas will be walking on paths, fiber enthusiasts will be drooling, squeezing and touching all sorts of fiber and fiber arts from 15 vendors from the Midwest."
2-3-Oct Curiosities & Comedy "The 207 Curiosities, 207 S. Main St., Le Sueur" "8 p.m.-12 a.m." "Host Andy Keenan and special guests John Wheeler, Derek Meyers, Jalen Russell, comic Tido Maldonado, James Stanley, Comrade Tripp and headliner Zach Ashton for a night of shenanigans. Space limited."