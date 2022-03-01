The Ole Store Restaurant, formerly The Ole Store, was established in 1889, first as a general store. Since then, it’s been a cafe, restaurant, coffee shop and more.
Through the years, it has always been a food establishment and community gathering space. Now, Alliya Lovestrand is the owner and general manager of the establishment. Food vision comes from owner Lovestrand and Kitchen Manager Joe Tutewohl.
The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch Saturday and Sunday. Lovestrand’s signature items are: Ole Roll - a decadent cinnamon roll topped with caramel & pecans; Swedish Meatballs; Potato Puree - pan gravy, lingonberry sauce, and chilled fennel salad; Fish Fry - Fried Walleye, hand-cut fries, lemon, malt vinegar aioli.
Nestled in a quiet Northfield neighborhood, The Ole Store Restaurant boasts a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, with food that highlights local ingredients.
“On our menu, you’ll find something for everyone — new American & Scandinavian-inspired food, with twists on church basement classics,” said Lovestrand.
In summer 2020, Alliya added outside dining, dubbed Lena’s Lawn. It’s a fun spot to gather with friends to enjoy food and drinks. Also, to enhance the evening milieu, the area is adorned with string lights, for some extra magic. This restaurant is filled with history and stories from many generations.
“We are proud to follow in the footsteps of people before us; so our community can continue to gather in this restaurant. Our menu is designed so folks can enjoy both casual weekday meals or special celebration evenings,” Lovestrand added.
The Ole Store Restaurant is a go-to spot during celebration weekends in Northfield (college graduations, St. Olaf College Christmas Concert, Defeat of Jesse James Days, etc). Alliya also loves to host rehearsal dinners, retirement celebrations and holiday parties.
"I have dreamed of owning a restaurant for most of my life. At a young age, I was drawn to kitchens, dinner tables, and events where people came together over food. Seeing this vision come to life has been an incredible experience. I couldn’t ask for a more supportive & welcoming team at The Ole Store and community in Northfield. I look forward to many years of sharing great food & service with everyone," she said.
Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.